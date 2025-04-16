Rohit Sharma Reveals the Toughest Bowler He Faced During Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

He managed to score just 31 runs in five innings of that series.

In a recent interview, India captain Rohit Sharma revealed the toughest bowler to face in the latest Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Series in 2024-25. The batter named pacer Scott Boland as the toughest one to bat against during the five-match Test series in the Australian soil.

He stated how the India batters wanted to counter him by preparing their shots according to his pitch map. But they found no width off him, with a very little amount of full balls.

“Boland was the toughest to face. We checked his pitch map and we wanted to see where we can score runs off him. 90% of it was just there and there about. No width, no full balls, maybe few but not many,” he said in the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast. Scott Boland's match figures:



Overs: 36.5

Maidens: 13

Wickets: 10

Runs: 76



Rohit Sharma on Boland’s strategy

The India skipper also analysed his bowling technique in that podcast. He explained how the 36-year-old creates an angle that trouble the batters to play their shots. Moreover, Boland becomes even more deadlier if he manages to get a bit of help from the wicket.

“Because of the angle. So he comes with a straight run up, and then jumps slightly wider and then he bowls there and he hits the seam like this, slightly angular and if the pitch has something in it,” stressed Rohit.

India in BGT 2024-25

However, India did not perform well in the latest BGT Series in 2024-25. After winning the prestigious series back-to-back in 2018 and 2021, they failed to defend it this time. The team lost it by 3-1 even after winning the first match in Perth by a massive 295 runs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma also struggled with his form. He managed to score just 31 runs in five innings. The 37-year-old even decided to drop himself out of the playing XI in the fifth and final Test of the series due to the continuation of his poor run.

Team India will again don the whites for a five-match Test series against England. It will kick-off in Headingley on June 20.

