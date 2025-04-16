‘Dropped in 10 Second Phone Call’ – Discarded England Player Recalls Brutal Conversation After India Series

He was dropped after averaging just 20.50 with the bat on the tour of India in 2024.

England wicket-keeper Ben Foakes made a shocking revelation about how poorly the current management handled the transition phase. The 32-year-old Surrey cricketer, who last played for the country on the tour of India in early 2024, revealed he was dropped from the set-up in a 10-second call.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Foakes expressed his disappointment about the way things were handled. Ever since the head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes took the reins, England have adopted an aggressive brand of cricket. All things considered, Foakes knew that his time was coming but the lack of communication left him with a sour taste.

“I knew I was dropped already – just because of the way that lads were being pulled out of games. You don’t need a degree to work out that if you haven’t been told, you’ve been dropped. I knew it was coming. Then I got told I was dropped. And then ever since, no contact,” said Foakes.

ALSO READ:

‘Unlikely To Get Another Go,’ Reckons Ben Foakes

Following the tour of India, which resulted in a 4-1 Test series defeat, England brought in Jamie Smith into the set-up. He is young and plays an attacking brand of cricket, exactly what the current Bazball regime looks for. With the management moving into a new direction, Ben Foakes thinks his chances of making a comeback into the Test side aren’t looking great.

“It’s the most difficult thing I’ve experienced because, in the past, I’ve always felt like there was a way back. I think when they go fresh start and kind of park guys, under this regime, it’s quite obvious. If they back someone, they give them a good run. So I think just naturally, it’s unlikely that you could get another go,” he added.

Foakes isn’t wrong in his assessment of the situation as Smith has pretty much cemented his spot in the English side. In nine Tests, Smith has scored 637 runs at an average of 42.46 and strike rate of 72.30.

Foakes is one of the safest and most stillful wicket-keepers ever but his batting doesn’t fit into the Bazball style. He managed 1139 runs in 25 Tests at an average of 29.20.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.