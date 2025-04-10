News
Harry Brook Makes BIG Statement After Being Appointed England Captain
news
Last updated: April 10, 2025

‘Franchise Cricket Can Take a Step Back’: Harry Brook Makes BIG Statement After Being Appointed England Captain

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He recently faced a two-year ban in the IPL after pulling out of this season.

Harry Brook Makes BIG Statement After Being Appointed England Captain

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) appointed Harry Brook as the national skipper for white-ball cricket on April 7. He is set to take charge of the team following the resignation of Jos Buttler after a poor campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025. This new responsibility made Brook pause participation in T20 leagues around the world.

“England is the way forward for me and franchise cricket can almost take a step back for a little while,” he said to BBC.

Notably, the English batter has recently been handed a two-year ban in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Delhi Capitals bought him for INR 6.25 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, but he pulled out of the tournament. According to the new rule, the 26-year-old will not be able to take part in the league till 2027. Previously, he also missed the last edition of the cash-rich league due to his grandmother’s demise.

Harry Brook Focused On England

The Yorkshire player made a clear statement by prioritising national duties more than franchise cricket. He is ready for the loss by not participating in the T20 leagues to be available for England.

“I enjoy playing cricket for England more than anything else, so to lose a little bit of money here and there – I’d take that any day to play for England,” stated Brook.

ALSO READ:

The newly appointed England skipper is looking to play in every match. Though he is allowed by the ECB for a short break to make a fresh comeback.

“I’d like to play every game but if I require a week off and that’s the best thing going forward for my game, then I’m sure I’ll be allowed a week off. There might be a couple of opportunities to have a little break here and there,” he said.

The upcoming T20 World Cup in early 2026 will be Harry Brook’s first big assignment as the captain.

England is set to face two other important challenges in red-ball cricket this year. Ben Stokes & Co. will be up against India for a five-match Test series starting on June 20. Later, they will play the Ashes in Australia.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

