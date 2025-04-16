Sanju Samson Retired Hurt: Explained Why Rajasthan Royals Skipper Walked Off During DC vs RR IPL 2025 Match

The incident happened during the final over of the powerplay.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson was forced to leave the field midway during his batting against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened after the third ball during the final over of the powerplay of RR’s chase. Ahead of the delivery, he looked struggling with a side strain and after the physios checked up on him, Samson got ready to face the ball which was a free hit.

He looked in pain immediately after hitting the ball and didn’t waste any time by deciding to retire hurt. This means that Samson can again return to the middle after the fall of a wicket or when a new batter is required.

Rajasthan Royals got off to a flying start before the Sanju Samson incident

Speaking about DC vs RR clash, the Royals chase got off to a steady start before the unfortunate incident. Sanju Samson was looking in good touch and along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, the duo had already scripted a solid 61-run opening stand. Samson eventually retired hurt for 31 (19).

At the time of writing this report, the RR scoreboard reads 64 for 2 in 6.2 overs with Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal currently batting in the middle.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals posted a total of 188 for 5 in 20 overs, courtesy of a fiery knock from Abhishek Porel and a strong display from the middle order. After Porel’s (49 off 37), KL Rahul (38 off 32), Tristan Stubbs (34 off 18) and Axar Patel (34 off 14) played crucial cameos to propel DC to a competitive total.

DC are currently second in the points table with eight points from five games while RR are eighth with four points from six matches.

