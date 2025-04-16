News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Sanju Samson Retired Hurt: Explained Why Rajasthan Royals Skipper Walked Off During DC vs RR IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 16, 2025

Sanju Samson Retired Hurt: Explained Why Rajasthan Royals Skipper Walked Off During DC vs RR IPL 2025 Match

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened during the final over of the powerplay.

Sanju Samson Retired Hurt: Explained Why Rajasthan Royals Skipper Walked Off During DC vs RR IPL 2025 Match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson was forced to leave the field midway during his batting against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened after the third ball during the final over of the powerplay of RR’s chase. Ahead of the delivery, he looked struggling with a side strain and after the physios checked up on him, Samson got ready to face the ball which was a free hit.

He looked in pain immediately after hitting the ball and didn’t waste any time by deciding to retire hurt. This means that Samson can again return to the middle after the fall of a wicket or when a new batter is required.

ALSO READ:

Rajasthan Royals got off to a flying start before the Sanju Samson incident

Speaking about DC vs RR clash, the Royals chase got off to a steady start before the unfortunate incident. Sanju Samson was looking in good touch and along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, the duo had already scripted a solid 61-run opening stand. Samson eventually retired hurt for 31 (19).

At the time of writing this report, the RR scoreboard reads 64 for 2 in 6.2 overs with Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal currently batting in the middle.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals posted a total of 188 for 5 in 20 overs, courtesy of a fiery knock from Abhishek Porel and a strong display from the middle order. After Porel’s (49 off 37), KL Rahul (38 off 32), Tristan Stubbs (34 off 18) and Axar Patel (34 off 14) played crucial cameos to propel DC to a competitive total.

DC are currently second in the points table with eight points from five games while RR are eighth with four points from six matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson

Related posts

[WATCH] Karun Nair Throws Away Wicket With a Cheap Run Out During DC vs RR IPL 2025 Clash

[WATCH] Karun Nair Throws Away Wicket With a Cheap Run Out During DC vs RR IPL 2025 Clash

The incident happened on the first ball of the fourth over.
8:31 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Abhishek Porel Delhi Capitals DC vs RR IPL 2025

4,4, 6,4, 4: Delhi Capitals Opener Abishek Porel Punishes Rajasthan Royals Pacer Tushar Deshpande During IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

Tushar Deshpande endured a forgettable start to the DC vs RR in IPL 2025.
9:28 pm
Vishnu PN
Is Faf du Plessis Playing The DC vs RR IPL 2025 Match Today

Is Faf du Plessis Playing The DC vs RR IPL 2025 Match Today?

Faf du Plessis missed the last match against MI due to an injury.
7:54 pm
Sagar Paul
'Things Moved So Fast' RCB Star Recalls His Maiden India Call-Up Amidst IPL 2025

‘Things Moved So Fast’: RCB Star Recalls His Maiden India Call-Up Amidst IPL 2025

He earned his maiden national team call-up against Australia in December 2023.
6:14 pm
Sreejita Sen
‘Always Available’: Delhi Capitals Mentor Kevin Pietersen Opens Up on England Coaching Role in Future

‘Always Available’: Delhi Capitals Mentor Kevin Pietersen Opens Up on England Coaching Role in Future

5:47 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
USA T20 World Cup Hero Aaron Jones Expresses Wish To Play in IPL

USA T20 World Cup Hero Expresses Wish To Play in IPL

His latest post has amplified the buzz.
3:52 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.