Last updated: April 16, 2025

4,4, 6,4, 4: Delhi Capitals Opener Abishek Porel Punishes Rajasthan Royals Pacer Tushar Deshpande During IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Tushar Deshpande endured a forgettable start to the DC vs RR in IPL 2025.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Tushar Deshpande had a nightmarish start to his bowling spell in an IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi on Wednesday.

Bowling the second over of the match, Tushar Deshpande got hit for 23 runs by Delhi Capitals opener Abishek Porel. Abishek Porel slammed four fours and a six before retaining strike with a single off the last ball of the over. You can watch the video by clicking the link here.

Rajasthan Royals had won the toss and opted to field first against Delhi Capitals.

More to follow…

