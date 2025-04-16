DC vs RR Super Over: Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs Fashion Thrilling Win For Delhi Capitals After Sandeep Sharma Goof Up

Delhi Capitals made it five wins in six matches with a stunning come from behind win in the fixture at home against Rajasthan Royals. In a match that went into the Super Over, Mitchell Starc delivered a sensational final over and then another brilliant Super Over. KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs then made use of some bizarre bowling from Sandeep Sharma to seal the win.

Sandeep Sharma banked on his slower short balls rather than yorkers but Rahul and Stubbs quickly latched onto this updated plan and sealed the Super Over win in four balls, chasing down 12 runs.

Starc, meanwhile, banked on his yorkers and sent them down especially well to restrict Rajasthan Royals after the team had gotten off to a great start chasing 189. They were 161/2 at one point before 23 runs off 12 balls boiled down to a tie after Starc’s sensational over.

Follow the first DC vs RR Super Over of IPL 2025 after Mitchell Starc delivered a stunning final over to two well-settled Rajasthan Royals batters.

DC vs RR Super Over Updates

Rajasthan Royals Innings – 11 RUNS, 2 WICKETS

Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag walk out for Rajasthan Royals. This is an interesting move. It is a huge call. Nitish Rana was the man in form. There is Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was smashing it, and Sanju Samson. But they have opted for Hetmyer who struggled to put away Starc in the final over. Starc it is with the ball for Delhi Capitals. Can he do it again?

walk out for Rajasthan Royals. This is an interesting move. It is a huge call. Nitish Rana was the man in form. There is Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was smashing it, and Sanju Samson. But they have opted for Hetmyer who struggled to put away Starc in the final over. it is with the ball for Delhi Capitals. Can he do it again? 0.1 – DOT BALL – Leg stump yorker from Starc and Hetmyer tries to clear his leg and hit through the off side but Starc follows him and beats his bat.

– Leg stump yorker from Starc and Hetmyer tries to clear his leg and hit through the off side but Starc follows him and beats his bat. 0.2 – FOUR – Starc misses the yorker this time and errs on the shorter side helping Hetmyer clear his legs and hit the long on fence.

– Starc misses the yorker this time and errs on the shorter side helping Hetmyer clear his legs and hit the long on fence. 0.3 – 1 RUN – Another yorker, and this time it is a low full toss that Hetmyer can’t put away. Just a single to long on.

– Another yorker, and this time it is a low full toss that Hetmyer can’t put away. Just a single to long on. 0.4 – FOUR – Now Starc comes around the wicket to the right-handed Riyan Parag. It’s a full toss outside off stump and Riyan’s big swing sees the ball clear short third man. And it’s a NO BALL . What have you done, Starc? His back foot has touched the return crease. Starc is fuming but his foot did touch the return crease.

Now Starc comes around the wicket to the right-handed Riyan Parag. It’s a full toss outside off stump and Riyan’s big swing sees the ball clear short third man. . What have you done, Starc? His back foot has touched the return crease. Starc is fuming but his foot did touch the return crease. 0.4 – RUN OUT – (Free hit) Confusion as the ball goes for a wide and the batters attempt to steal a run. But Riyan was ball watching and Starc pulls off a run out.

(Free hit) Confusion as the ball goes for a wide and the batters attempt to steal a run. But Riyan was ball watching and Starc pulls off a run out. 0.5 – 1 RUN & RUN OUT- Another low full toss and Hetmyer can only hit till mid-wicket but they attempt a second run and they couldn’t make it. Rajasthan Royals are bowled out. They have lost both wickets to run outs.

Right then, just 11 runs on board and a controversial no-ball call from the umpire, but it’s still advantage Delhi Capitals. A couple of brainfades there from Rajasthan Royals batters. Can Delhi Capitals chase down 12 runs in 6 balls?

Delhi Capitals Innings

It is Sandeep Sharma with the ball for Rajasthan Royals. Big call there again from Sanju Samson. After backing him against MS Dhoni, Samson has gone to Sandeep again. Tristan Stubbs and KL Rahul walk out for Delhi Capitals. Two proper batters who can access all areas of the field. Terrific call.

0.1 – 2 RUNS – It’s an off pace slower short ball and KL Rahul struggles to put that away. The batters return for a risky double but the throw is wayward.

– It’s an off pace slower short ball and KL Rahul struggles to put that away. The batters return for a risky double but the throw is wayward. 0.2 – FOUR – Another slower short ball, but Rahul anticipates it well and moves to his leg side to thrash him over the point fielder for four.

Another slower short ball, but Rahul anticipates it well and moves to his leg side to thrash him over the point fielder for four. 0.3 – 1 RUN – 6 NEEDED FROM 4. It’s the yorker this time and he’s nailed it. Rahul and Stubbs cross over for a single.

It’s the yorker this time and he’s nailed it. Rahul and Stubbs cross over for a single. 0.4 – 6 RUNS – DISAPPEARS FOR SIX. Stubbs has smashed that into oblivion for six. It’s the slower short ball again and Stubbs has nailed the pull. That’s the game for Delhi Capitals.

Who will bowl the Super Over for either side? Surely it has to be Mitchell Starc for Delhi Capitals after that sensational final over where he restricted the Rajasthan batter. Will it be Jofra Archer for RR?

Why was Mitchell Starc delivery called a no-ball?

It wasn’t a tregulation no ball, rather a backfoot no ball. Starc’s back foot was touching the return crease when he delivered the ball and that’s all that is needed for the umpires to call it a no-ball.

According to law 21.5.1 of the MCC “the bowler’s back foot must land within and not touching the return crease appertaining to his/her stated mode of delivery.”

Mitchell Starc pulls off tie for Delhi Capitals in dramatic final over

Mitchell Starc held his nerve in a tense final over as Kolkata Knight Riders forced a Super Over against Rajasthan Royals in a nail-biting finish at Eden Gardens.

With nine runs required off the last six balls, Starc delivered a sensational over filled with yorkers and clever variations. He started with a pinpoint yorker that yielded just a single, followed by another wide yorker that saw Dhruv Jurel mistime a guide shot for another single.

Despite a couple of twos, Shimron Hetmyer couldn’t find the boundary. A full delivery on the penultimate ball brought only one run, leaving RR needing two off the final delivery.

In a dramatic end, Jurel was run out going for the second run, and the match went into a Super Over — the first of IPL 2025. Starc conceded just eight runs in the over and picked up a crucial run-out, showcasing why he’s still one of the most reliable death bowlers in the game.

