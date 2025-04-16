DC vs RR Super Over: Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs Fashion Thrilling Win For Delhi Capitals After Sandeep Sharma Goof Up

Delhi Capitals made it five wins in six matches with a stunning come from behind win in the fixture at home against Rajasthan Royals. In a match that went into the Super Over, Mitchell Starc delivered a sensational final over and then another brilliant Super Over. KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs then made use of some bizarre bowling from Sandeep Sharma to seal the win.
Sandeep Sharma banked on his slower short balls rather than yorkers but Rahul and Stubbs quickly latched onto this updated plan and sealed the Super Over win in four balls, chasing down 12 runs.
Starc, meanwhile, banked on his yorkers and sent them down especially well to restrict Rajasthan Royals after the team had gotten off to a great start chasing 189. They were 161/2 at one point before 23 runs off 12 balls boiled down to a tie after Starc’s sensational over.
Follow the first DC vs RR Super Over of IPL 2025 after Mitchell Starc delivered a stunning final over to two well-settled Rajasthan Royals batters.
Right then, just 11 runs on board and a controversial no-ball call from the umpire, but it’s still advantage Delhi Capitals. A couple of brainfades there from Rajasthan Royals batters. Can Delhi Capitals chase down 12 runs in 6 balls?
Who will bowl the Super Over for either side? Surely it has to be Mitchell Starc for Delhi Capitals after that sensational final over where he restricted the Rajasthan batter. Will it be Jofra Archer for RR?
It wasn’t a tregulation no ball, rather a backfoot no ball. Starc’s back foot was touching the return crease when he delivered the ball and that’s all that is needed for the umpires to call it a no-ball.
According to law 21.5.1 of the MCC “the bowler’s back foot must land within and not touching the return crease appertaining to his/her stated mode of delivery.”
Mitchell Starc held his nerve in a tense final over as Kolkata Knight Riders forced a Super Over against Rajasthan Royals in a nail-biting finish at Eden Gardens.
With nine runs required off the last six balls, Starc delivered a sensational over filled with yorkers and clever variations. He started with a pinpoint yorker that yielded just a single, followed by another wide yorker that saw Dhruv Jurel mistime a guide shot for another single.
Despite a couple of twos, Shimron Hetmyer couldn’t find the boundary. A full delivery on the penultimate ball brought only one run, leaving RR needing two off the final delivery.
ALSO READ:
In a dramatic end, Jurel was run out going for the second run, and the match went into a Super Over — the first of IPL 2025. Starc conceded just eight runs in the over and picked up a crucial run-out, showcasing why he’s still one of the most reliable death bowlers in the game.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.