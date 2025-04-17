News
Last updated: April 17, 2025

Why Did Sanju Samson Not Bat or Keep During DC vs RR Super Over in IPL 2025?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

When it came to the Super Over, Sanju neither batted nor kept wickets.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered a heartbreaking loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) in a thrilling Super Over finish at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both teams finished their innings on 188, pushing the match into a Super Over, where Delhi Capitals chased down the target in just four balls. With this win, DC moved back to the top of the points table, while RR missed out on a crucial opportunity.

The Royals started strong in the chase, but a key moment came when captain Sanju Samson was forced to retire hurt after pulling up with a side strain. His absence in both the Super Over and while keeping wickets proved to be a big blow for Rajasthan.

Sanju Retires Hurt After Promising Knock

RR skipper, who opened the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal, got RR off to a flying start with a 61-run stand in just 5.3 overs. However, during the sixth over, he appeared to injure his side while attempting a cut shot. After trying to continue, he was seen holding his side again and had to retire hurt on 31 off 19 balls.

He did not return to bat later in the innings, and RR eventually ended with the scores tied. When it came to the Super Over, Sanju neither batted nor kept wickets. Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer came out to bat, with Jaiswal at No. 3, but they managed only 12 runs. Dhruv Jurel took the gloves as Sanju Samson was unable to keep, and Delhi chased the target comfortably to seal the match.

Sanju Samson Says He Was Not Ready to Bat in Super Over

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Sanju was asked about his injury. He said that he was feeling okay but did not feel ready to return and bat during the Super Over. He added that the team would assess the injury the next day to see how serious it is and decide the next steps based on that.

“It feels alright. I was just not ready to come back and bat here. We’ll observe it tomorrow and see how it is,” Sanju said.

Rajasthan Royals will play their next match on Saturday, April 19, against Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur. It will be interesting to see whether Sanju Samson is fit for that match.

