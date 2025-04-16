All Super Overs in IPL History: DC vs RR Enter List With First Super Over of IPL 2025

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has produced several nail-biting thrillers, with some matches going down to the wire and ending in a tie. In such cases, the Super Over — cricket’s equivalent of a tiebreaker — comes into play to decide the winner.

DC vs RR End in Thrilling Super Over in IPL 2025

The latest Super Over in IPL came on April 16, 2025, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals in the first Super Over of IPL 2025. Both teams finished with identical scores of 188 at the end of their 20 overs. Abishek Porel (49), KL Rahul (38), and Tristan Stubbs (34*) played key roles in DC’s innings, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana both scored 51 to keep RR in the chase.

With 9 runs needed off the final over, Mitchell Starc bowled a brilliant spell to restrict RR and force a Super Over. In the Super Over, Rajasthan Royals managed only 11/2, losing both Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer to run-outs. KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs then made short work of the chase, scoring 13 runs in four balls to hand DC a memorable win.

From Cape Town in 2009 to Delhi in 2025, here’s a complete list of all IPL matches that have been decided by a Super Over.

All Super Overs IPL

# Winner Opponent Date Venue 1 Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders April 23, 2009 Cape Town 2 Kings XI Punjab Chennai Super Kings March 12, 2010 Chennai 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore April 7, 2013 Hyderabad 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Daredevils April 16, 2013 Bangalore 5 Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders April 29, 2014 Abu Dhabi 6 Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals April 21, 2015 Ahmedabad 7 Mumbai Indians Gujarat Lions April 29, 2017 Rajkot 8 Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders April 30, 2019 Delhi 9 Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad May 2, 2019 Mumbai 10 Delhi Capitals Kings XI Punjab September 20, 2020 Dubai 11 Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians September 28, 2020 Dubai 12 Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad October 18, 2020 Abu Dhabi 13 Kings XI Punjab Mumbai Indians October 18, 2020 Dubai 14 Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad April 25, 2021 Chennai 15 Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals April 16, 2025 Delhi

Details of Super Overs in IPL

The latest addition to the Super Overs in IPL list came when Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) clashed in 2025, marking the first Super Over in four seasons. In this article, we revisit all Super Overs in IPL history, detailing the date, venue, match context, key moments leading to the tie, the Super Over drama, and the standout performers in each game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2009

Date & Venue: April 23, 2009 – Newlands, Cape Town.

Rajasthan Royals posted 150/6, led by Yusuf Pathan’s 42 off 21 balls. KKR matched the total with 150, despite solid efforts from Sourav Ganguly and Chris Gayle. In the Super Over, Yusuf smashed 18 off four balls to seal the win for RR after KKR managed 15. Pathan was the undisputed star. This was the first of many thrilling Super Overs in IPL.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2010

Date & Venue: March 21, 2010 – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Punjab posted 136/8, and CSK managed the same score in a scrappy chase. In the Super Over, Chennai scored just 9, and Punjab chased it down thanks to Yuvraj Singh and Mahela Jayawardene. Rusty Theron’s death bowling and Super Over spell stood out.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2013

Date & Venue: April 7, 2013 – Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Stadium, Hyderabad.

SRH matched RCB’s 130 on a slow surface. Cameron White and Thisara Perera powered SRH to 20 in the Super Over, and RCB managed only 15. White and Perera were pivotal in the tiebreaker.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2013

Date & Venue: April 16, 2013 – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Both sides scored 152. AB de Villiers smashed 15 in RCB’s Super Over, and Ravi Rampaul defended it as Delhi made only 11. De Villiers’ brilliance and Rampaul’s control sealed the win.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2014

Date & Venue: April 29, 2014 – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Both teams scored 152, and the Super Over also ended in a tie. Rajasthan were declared winners based on boundary count. James Faulkner’s match spell and Steve Smith’s composure were key. Not many know that this was the first tie in a Super Over in IPL.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2015

Date & Venue: April 21, 2015 – Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Both teams posted 191. Shaun Marsh and David Miller helped Punjab level scores. In the Super Over, RR collapsed for 5, and KXIP chased 6 comfortably. Marsh was the standout.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions, IPL 2017

Date & Venue: April 29, 2017 – Rajkot.

Both teams scored 153. Ravindra Jadeja’s fielding heroics tied the game. MI managed 11 in the Super Over, and Jasprit Bumrah bowled a brilliant over to restrict GL to just 6. Bumrah was the match-winner.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2019

Date & Venue: March 30, 2019 – Delhi.

Both teams scored 185. Prithvi Shaw’s 99 led Delhi’s chase. Rabada bowled Andre Russell in the Super Over and defended 10, helping DC win. Shaw and Rabada starred.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2019

Date & Venue: May 2, 2019 – Mumbai.

SRH matched MI’s 162 with a last-ball six from Manish Pandey. Bumrah bowled brilliantly in the Super Over to dismiss SRH for 8, and MI chased it in 3 balls. Bumrah and Hardik Pandya stood out.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020

Date & Venue: September 28, 2020 – Dubai.

Both teams posted 201 in a high-scoring thriller. RCB chased down 8 in the Super Over, thanks to Kohli and de Villiers. Ishan Kishan’s 99 and Pollard’s 60 went in vain.

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020

Date & Venue: September 20, 2020 – Dubai.

Both teams scored 157. Stoinis hit 53 and took two last-ball wickets to force a tie. Rabada bowled a Super Over masterclass, and DC chased the 3-run target comfortably. Stoinis and Rabada were game-changers.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020

Date & Venue: October 18, 2020 – Abu Dhabi.

Both teams scored 163. Lockie Ferguson took three in the match and two in the Super Over to restrict SRH to 2. KKR chased it down with ease. Ferguson was the undisputed hero.

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020

Date & Venue: October 18, 2020 – Dubai.

Match tied at 176 and then Super Over tied at 5. In the second Super Over, KXIP chased down 12 thanks to Gayle and Mayank Agarwal. Shami’s defence of 5 in the first Super Over was stunning. This was one of the best Super Overs in IPL.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021

Date & Venue: April 25, 2021 – Chennai.

Both teams scored 159. Axar Patel bowled a tight Super Over (7 runs), and DC chased it on the final ball. Kane Williamson’s 66* was valiant, but Axar and Dhawan clinched the win in another of the excellent Super Overs in IPL.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2025

Date & Venue: April 16, 2025 – Delhi.

Both teams scored 188 in the first Super Over in IPL since 2021. DC’s Stubbs and Axar powered the total, while RR’s Jaiswal and Rana led the chase. Starc’s brilliant last over tied the match. RR posted 11 in the Super Over, but DC chased it in 4 balls. Starc, Stubbs, and KL Rahul starred.

