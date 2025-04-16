Sanju Samson Picks Reason for Rajasthan Royals Super Over Loss to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Sanju Samson spoke after Rajasthan Royals lost to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson credited the way pacer Mitchell Starc turned the game around for Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2025 match in Delhi on Wednesday. The Australia speedster finished with figures of 1/36 as the match entered into a Super Over after Rajasthan Royals posted 188/4 in their run chase.

Sanju Samson credits Mitchell Starc

Earlier, the Delhi Capitals had posted 188/5 from 20 overs. Mitchell Starc once again delivered in the Super Over, conceding just 11 runs while Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag were run-out. Delhi Capitals chased down 12 runs in four balls, with Tristan Stubbs finishing it off with a six.

“I felt it was definitely a chaseable score. I think as we all saw some fantastic bowling by Starcy. He is one of the best guys around in the world. I would like to give it to Starcy. He won them the game in the 20th over,” Sanju Samson said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rajasthan Royals pacer Sandeep Sharma once again ended a match wicketless. He registered figures of 0/33 in four overs. “Plan was to swing hard. I think (Sandeep) has been bowling the toughest overs for us in the last few years. Starcy took it away. A win today could have created some positivity in the dressing room,” added the Kerala-based cricketer.

Sanju Samson provides update on his injury

Sanju Samson had retired hurt due to a rib injury while batting on Wednesday. Samson scored 31 runs before retiring hurt. The 30-year-old, however, clarified that he is doing fine despite the injury. “It feels alright (His injury). I wasn’t just ready to come back and bat. It feels alright now. We will observe it tomorrow and see how it is,” he said.

The win took Delhi Capitals to the top of the IPL standings with 10 points from six matches. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, remain in eighth place with four points from seven matches.

