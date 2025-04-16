MI vs SRH Live Updates: Playing 11, Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Today IPL 2025 Match

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off at the Wankhede Stadium in what promises to be a high-scoring IPL 2025 encounter.
The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai gears up for another thrilling night of IPL 2025 action as Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a much-anticipated contest. With both teams showing signs of momentum in patches, this fixture holds plenty of importance for the IPL 2025 Points Table race.
Our MI vs SRH Live coverage will include real-time score updates, strategic breakdowns, playing XI news, and stats and other details. Keep tabs on our MI vs SRH Live Blog.
MI XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Player: Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz
Openers: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton
No.3: Suryakumar Yadav
Middle-order: Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner
Lower-order: Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma (likely impact), Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
SRH XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga
Impact Player: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat
Openers: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma
No.3: Ishan Kishan
Middle-order: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar (likely impact)
Lower-order: Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga
ALSO READ:
Mumbai Indians need a win to stay relevant in the IPL 2025 Points Table mid-season shuffle. Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, are eyeing a top-four finish and will look to dominate in all three departments.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|+1.081
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|+0.899
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|+0.672
|Punjab Kings
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|+0.172
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|+0.086
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|+0.547
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|+0.104
|Rajasthan Royals
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-0.838
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-1.245
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|-1.276
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.