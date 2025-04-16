News
mi vs srh live updates ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 16, 2025

MI vs SRH Live Updates: Playing 11, Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Today IPL 2025 Match

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
mi vs srh live updates ipl 2025
🕒
16/04/2025
PREVIEW

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off at the Wankhede Stadium in what promises to be a high-scoring IPL 2025 encounter.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai gears up for another thrilling night of IPL 2025 action as Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a much-anticipated contest. With both teams showing signs of momentum in patches, this fixture holds plenty of importance for the IPL 2025 Points Table race.

Our MI vs SRH Live coverage will include real-time score updates, strategic breakdowns, playing XI news, and stats and other details. Keep tabs on our MI vs SRH Live Blog.

🧩 MI vs SRH Playing 11 Today: Expected Lineups

📌 Mumbai Indians Playing 11

MI XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz

MI Batting Order

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton
No.3: Suryakumar Yadav
Middle-order: Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner
Lower-order: Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma (likely impact), Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

📌 Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11

SRH XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga

Impact Player: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat

SRH Batting Order

Openers: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma
No.3: Ishan Kishan
Middle-order: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar (likely impact)
Lower-order: Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga

📊 MI vs SRH Player Form Guide

Mumbai Indians

  • Suryakumar Yadav is in red-hot form with scores of 40, 28, 67, 27*, and 48. He has 1550 runs in Mumbai at a strike rate over 156.
  • Tilak Varma continues to be consistent and dangerous against spin, scoring 59, 56, 25, 39, and 31 in his last five.
  • Hardik Pandya brings all-round value. His last five figures with the ball: 2/29, 1/10, 5/36, 2/45, 0/21.
  • Deepak Chahar is set to exploit early movement. He averages 20.26 at this venue and has two four-wicket hauls here.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • Travis Head is in explosive form but has struggled early against pace. Last five: 66, 8, 4, 22, 47.
  • Abhishek Sharma comes off a monstrous 141 (55) and can be a powerplay gamechanger on a flat Wankhede wicket.
  • Nitish Kumar Reddy offers a handy middle-order option with a strong record against spin and pace.
  • Pat Cummins has dismissed Rohit four times and SKY twice. Expect him to be a threat with the new ball.

🌦️ Wankhede Stadium Pitch & Weather Report

  • Consistent bounce, high-scoring outfield, and red-soil surface = a batter’s paradise.
  • Early swing due to coastal breeze will help powerplay pacers.
  • Spin may be more effective in the first innings, based on 2024–25 data trends.
  • Clear skies expected, but high humidity could play a role in energy and fielding conditions.

ALSO READ:

📈 MI vs SRH Points Table Positions

Mumbai Indians need a win to stay relevant in the IPL 2025 Points Table mid-season shuffle. Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, are eyeing a top-four finish and will look to dominate in all three departments.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Gujarat Titans642008+1.081
Delhi Capitals541008+0.899
Royal Challengers Bengaluru642008+0.672
Punjab Kings642008+0.172
Lucknow Super Giants743008+0.086
Kolkata Knight Riders734006+0.547
Mumbai Indians624004+0.104
Rajasthan Royals624004-0.838
Sunrisers Hyderabad624004-1.245
Chennai Super Kings725004-1.276

IPL 2025
MI vs SRH
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad

