MI vs SRH Live Updates: Playing 11, Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Today IPL 2025 Match

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off at the Wankhede Stadium in what promises to be a high-scoring IPL 2025 encounter.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai gears up for another thrilling night of IPL 2025 action as Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a much-anticipated contest. With both teams showing signs of momentum in patches, this fixture holds plenty of importance for the IPL 2025 Points Table race.

🧩 MI vs SRH Playing 11 Today: Expected Lineups

📌 Mumbai Indians Playing 11

MI XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz

MI Batting Order

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton

No.3: Suryakumar Yadav

Middle-order: Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner

Lower-order: Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma (likely impact), Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

📌 Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11

SRH XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga

Impact Player: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat

SRH Batting Order

Openers: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma

No.3: Ishan Kishan

Middle-order: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar (likely impact)

Lower-order: Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga

📊 MI vs SRH Player Form Guide

Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar Yadav is in red-hot form with scores of 40, 28, 67, 27*, and 48. He has 1550 runs in Mumbai at a strike rate over 156.

is in red-hot form with scores of 40, 28, 67, 27*, and 48. He has 1550 runs in Mumbai at a strike rate over 156. Tilak Varma continues to be consistent and dangerous against spin, scoring 59, 56, 25, 39, and 31 in his last five.

continues to be consistent and dangerous against spin, scoring 59, 56, 25, 39, and 31 in his last five. Hardik Pandya brings all-round value. His last five figures with the ball: 2/29, 1/10, 5/36, 2/45, 0/21.

brings all-round value. His last five figures with the ball: 2/29, 1/10, 5/36, 2/45, 0/21. Deepak Chahar is set to exploit early movement. He averages 20.26 at this venue and has two four-wicket hauls here.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Travis Head is in explosive form but has struggled early against pace. Last five: 66, 8, 4, 22, 47.

is in explosive form but has struggled early against pace. Last five: 66, 8, 4, 22, 47. Abhishek Sharma comes off a monstrous 141 (55) and can be a powerplay gamechanger on a flat Wankhede wicket.

comes off a monstrous 141 (55) and can be a powerplay gamechanger on a flat Wankhede wicket. Nitish Kumar Reddy offers a handy middle-order option with a strong record against spin and pace.

offers a handy middle-order option with a strong record against spin and pace. Pat Cummins has dismissed Rohit four times and SKY twice. Expect him to be a threat with the new ball.

🌦️ Wankhede Stadium Pitch & Weather Report

Consistent bounce, high-scoring outfield, and red-soil surface = a batter’s paradise.

Early swing due to coastal breeze will help powerplay pacers.

Spin may be more effective in the first innings, based on 2024–25 data trends.

Clear skies expected, but high humidity could play a role in energy and fielding conditions.

📈 MI vs SRH Points Table Positions

Mumbai Indians need a win to stay relevant in the IPL 2025 Points Table mid-season shuffle. Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, are eyeing a top-four finish and will look to dominate in all three departments.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Gujarat Titans 6 4 2 0 0 8 +1.081 Delhi Capitals 5 4 1 0 0 8 +0.899 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 2 0 0 8 +0.672 Punjab Kings 6 4 2 0 0 8 +0.172 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.086 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 4 0 0 6 +0.547 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 0 0 4 +0.104 Rajasthan Royals 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.838 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 2 4 0 0 4 -1.245 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.276

