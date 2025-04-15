‘They Can Always Look At’: Former India Cricketer on How Mumbai Indians Can Use Rohit Sharma Amid His Poor Form in IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma has scored just 56 runs from five matches.

Former India cricketer Anjum Chopra believes that Mumbai Indians (MI) always have the option of pushing down Rohit Sharma the batting order, but form is not the former captain’s major concern. Rohit Sharma has endured a forgettable start to IPL 2025, scoring just 56 runs from five matches. His unimpressive form has been a worrying factor for Mumbai Indians.

Anjum Chopra on Rohit Sharma’s struggles

Mumbai Indians currently lie seventh in the IPL 2025 standings with four points from six games. “You can be out of form. It’s not a crime to be out of form. The only idea is that it’s not helping, it’s not setting the start that Mumbai Indians were looking for or are looking for right at the top,” Anjum Chopra was quoted as saying by PTI Videos.

“So, I mean, they have options, they can always look at pushing Rohit Sharma down the order or not utilising all those options are always there. But it’s not that Rohit Sharma is out of form, it’s just that sometimes you don’t start the tournament on that good a note or that high a note and it can affect you as a batter or as a player as well,” she added.

Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 campaign so far

Mumbai Indians began their IPL 2025 campaign with back-to-back losses to Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The Hardik Pandya-led side then defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets before suffering losses to Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In their latest match, Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs on Sunday.

The five-time champions will next lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (April 17).

