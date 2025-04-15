News
[WATCH] Former Mumbai Indians Star Gets Into NASTY Confrontation After Getting Out Cheaply During CSA Division 1 Tournament
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 15, 2025

[WATCH] Former Mumbai Indians Star Gets Into NASTY Confrontation After Dismissal During CSA Division 1 Tournament

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He played for the Mumbai Indians from 2022-24.

[WATCH] Former Mumbai Indians Star Gets Into NASTY Confrontation After Getting Out Cheaply During CSA Division 1 Tournament

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer Dewald Brevis made the headlines during the recent CSA Division 1 tournament Final between Lions and Titans after getting into a nasty confrontation.

Playing for the Titans, the incident happened during their second innings when Brevis strode out at 68-2. Unfortunately, for Brevis, Lutho Sipamla, who had dismissed him on duck in the first innings, once again outfoxed the MI star.

Brevis got dismissed attempting a flick as he missed it and the ball struck his pad. Sipamla erupted in celebration, charging toward the batter before turning around to check the umpire’s decision as he confirmed the lbw.

As Brevis began to walk away from the crease, Lions spinner Bjorn Fortuin probably uttered something which triggered Brevis. The former MI man stopped and responded and the situation was about to get ugly but the Lions fielders intervened at the right time.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

Is Dewald Brevis playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025?

Dewald Brevis played for the Mumbai Indians from 2022-24 but unfortunately did not find any takers for the ongoing season. However, he can still feature in the IPL 2025 if any franchise ropes him in as an injury replacement.

After showing immense talent in the U-19 World Cup, Dewald Brevis didn’t really take the cricketing world by storm. He showed flashes of brilliance but inconsistency was frustrating for everyone.

However, he finally showed his true potential in the current season. He played a crucial role in helping MI Cape Town win their maiden SA20 title earlier this year, slamming 291 runs in 10 innings, including two fifties at an impressive average of 48.20 and a fiery strike rate of 184.17.

Furthermore, playing for the Titans in domestic cricket, Brevis slammed 398 runs in just seven innings in South Africa’s List-A competition CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge. It was followed by a scintillating FC season with 573 runs from just 12 innings, which had taken the Titans to the final.

The summit clash between the Lions and Titans, however, after all the drama, ended in a draw.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

CSA Division 1
Dewald Brevis
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians

