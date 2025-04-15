India To Play 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is Against Bangladesh From August 17-31

India will begin with the three ODIs to be played in Mirpur and Chattogram

India will travel to Bangladesh for three ODIs and three T20Is between August 17 and 21, the BCCI has confirmed on Tuesday.

India will begin the series with the ODIs with the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur hosting the first and second ODIs on August 17 and 20 respectively.

The third and final ODI will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on August 23.

The first T20I series will played on August 26 in Chattogram after which the teams will return to Mirpur for the second and third T20Is on August 29 and 31 respectively.

More to follow…