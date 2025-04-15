‘Want To Be All-Rounder’: KKR Star Aspires for Bigger Role After Promising Start in T20 Cricket

KKR retained him for INR 4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

The Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) finisher Ramandeep Singh revealed his aim to upgrade to an all-rounder. The batter has played impactful knocks to take his team over the line in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Currently, he is also working on his bowling skills. He wants to become a match-finisher for his IPL team, the State, and the national team.

“Definitely working on my bowling, I want to be a proper allrounder. that’s my aim. The goal is to win championships for my country. The role I’ve been given in the team is to finish games, that’s what I prepare for, whether I’m playing for KKR, Punjab or India. I’ll always stay true to that,” said Ramandeep.

Ramandeep Singh on KKR Culture

The 28-year-old stated that there is “no star culture” inside the KKR dressing room. The team believes in equality, and every player in the squad gets the same facilities. He revealed that the coaches and management also convey their opinions openly, and there is nothing behind the shadows.

“The culture here at KKR has been like that. There’s no star culture, everyone’s treated equally, young or old. The same attention, the same facilities whether you’re a retained player or a rookie. Conversations are blunt, and in your face. No conversations behind your back. It’s also a light environment, where you focus on practice and give it your best in the match,” added the Punjab batter.

On Team India Selection

The batter also recalled the day of his national team selection. He was rescuing India A from 100/5 in 12.4 overs to chase down 206 during the semi-final match of the ACC tournament in Al Amerat against Afghanistan. His coach had conveyed the good news to his father, who then informed Ramandeep about his selection for the four-match T20I series in South Africa.

“Apparently, after the match, my dad got a call from my coach saying ‘congrats’, and my dad was like, ‘for what, we’ve lost the semi-final.’ He was unaware I’d been selected. When my coach broke the news of my India call-up, my dad started crying. Later, when I finished the game and switched on my phone, I had tons of messages, more than usual. It was an amazing feeling,” he said.

However, Ramandeep put on a great fight in that match to score 64 runs in 34 balls at a strike rate of 188.23. But he was the lone warrior from the side to notch up a 50-plus score as India A lost the game by 20 runs.

KKR in IPL 2025

The defending champions KKR have got a tricky start to the IPL 2025. They have managed to win alternate games so far this season. With three wins and as many losses, they are currently positioned in fifth place in the IPL 2025 points table. The team will play against Punjab Kings, led by their former title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer, in Mullanpur tonight.

