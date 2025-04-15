PBKS vs KKR Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Today IPL 2025 Match

Punjab Kings will need to make a change in their playing eleven.

Match no. 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Punjab Kings are heading into this match after an eight wicket loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They have played five matches till now, winning three and losing two.

Kolkata Knight Riders are coming into this game after a big eight wicket win against Chennai Super Kings. They have played six matches so far, with three wins and three losses.

PBKS vs KKR Playing 11 Today

Punjab Kings will need to make a change in their playing eleven, while Kolkata Knight Riders are likely to go with the same team as their last match.

Punjab Kings Playing 11

Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the season after picking up an injury in the last match. So, Punjab Kings will have to make a change in their playing eleven. They might bring in Azmatullah Omarzai as a replacement in the starting lineup and could use Vijaykumar Vyshak as the impact player.

PBKS XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players: Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Praveen Dubey, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Harpreet Brar

PBKS Batting Order:

Openers: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh

No.3: Shreyas Iyer

Middle-order: Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh

Lower-order: Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak (likely impact player)

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders won their last match and are expected to continue with the same playing eleven for this game.

KKR XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Players: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy

KKR Batting Order:

Openers: Quinton de Kock, Sunil Narine

No.3: Ajinkya Rahane

Middle-order: Angkrish Raghuvanshi (likely impact player) Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell,

Lower-order: Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

