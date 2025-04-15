News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
PBKS vs KKR Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 15, 2025

PBKS vs KKR Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Punjab Kings will need to make a change in their playing eleven.

PBKS vs KKR Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Match no. 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Punjab Kings are heading into this match after an eight wicket loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They have played five matches till now, winning three and losing two.

Kolkata Knight Riders are coming into this game after a big eight wicket win against Chennai Super Kings. They have played six matches so far, with three wins and three losses.

PBKS vs KKR Playing 11 Today

Punjab Kings will need to make a change in their playing eleven, while Kolkata Knight Riders are likely to go with the same team as their last match.

Punjab Kings Playing 11

Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the season after picking up an injury in the last match. So, Punjab Kings will have to make a change in their playing eleven. They might bring in Azmatullah Omarzai as a replacement in the starting lineup and could use Vijaykumar Vyshak as the impact player.

PBKS XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players: Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Praveen Dubey, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Harpreet Brar

ALSO READ: PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

PBKS Batting Order:

Openers: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh
No.3: Shreyas Iyer
Middle-order: Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh
Lower-order: Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak (likely impact player)

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders won their last match and are expected to continue with the same playing eleven for this game.

KKR XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Players: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy

ALSO READ: PBKS vs KKR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

KKR Batting Order:

Openers: Quinton de Kock, Sunil Narine
No.3: Ajinkya Rahane
Middle-order: Angkrish Raghuvanshi (likely impact player) Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell,
Lower-order: Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders
PBKS vs KKR
Punjab Kings

Related posts

Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant Captaincy LSG vs CSK IPL 2025

‘Result Might Have Been Different’: Former India Player Criticises Rishabh Pant Captaincy During LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash

The hosts lost the match by five wickets.
3:59 pm
Sreejita Sen
[WATCH] Former Mumbai Indians Star Gets Into NASTY Confrontation After Getting Out Cheaply During CSA Division 1 Tournament

[WATCH] Former Mumbai Indians Star Gets Into NASTY Confrontation After Dismissal During CSA Division 1 Tournament

He played for the Mumbai Indians from 2022-24.
3:30 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Ramandeep Singh KKR IPL 2025

‘Want To Be All-Rounder’: KKR Star Aspires for Bigger Role After Promising Start in T20 Cricket

KKR retained him for INR 4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.
2:51 pm
Sreejita Sen
Shreyas Iyer has won the ICC Player of the Month for March on the back of exceptional performance in the Champions Trophy 2025.

After Champions Trophy 2025 Heroics, Punjab Kings Star Wins ICC Player of the Month Award for March

He earned the award after a terrific performance in the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai and Pakistan.
3:13 pm
Darpan Jain
ms dhoni limping lsg vs csk ipl 2025

MS Dhoni Spotted Limping After Sealing A Win vs LSG To Revive CSK IPL 2025 Campaign

Dhoni played a captain's innings of 26 not out off 11 balls
2:08 pm
Samarnath Soory
Carl Hopkinson MI fielding Coach

Who is Carl Hopkinson? Meet the Man Behind Mumbai Indians’ Fielding Brilliance Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Before this, he was part of the England men's cricket team as their fielding coach.
12:28 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.