PBKS vs KKR Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Today IPL 2025 Match

Punjab Kings will need to make a change in their playing eleven.
Match no. 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.
Punjab Kings are heading into this match after an eight wicket loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They have played five matches till now, winning three and losing two.
Kolkata Knight Riders are coming into this game after a big eight wicket win against Chennai Super Kings. They have played six matches so far, with three wins and three losses.
Punjab Kings will need to make a change in their playing eleven, while Kolkata Knight Riders are likely to go with the same team as their last match.
Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the season after picking up an injury in the last match. So, Punjab Kings will have to make a change in their playing eleven. They might bring in Azmatullah Omarzai as a replacement in the starting lineup and could use Vijaykumar Vyshak as the impact player.
PBKS XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Players: Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Praveen Dubey, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Harpreet Brar
ALSO READ: PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction
Openers: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh
No.3: Shreyas Iyer
Middle-order: Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh
Lower-order: Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak (likely impact player)
ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders won their last match and are expected to continue with the same playing eleven for this game.
KKR XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
Impact Players: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy
ALSO READ: PBKS vs KKR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips
Openers: Quinton de Kock, Sunil Narine
No.3: Ajinkya Rahane
Middle-order: Angkrish Raghuvanshi (likely impact player) Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell,
Lower-order: Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.