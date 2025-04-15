News
Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 15, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 31 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match no. 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The contest will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Punjab Kings are coming into this match after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets. Out of the five matches they have played so far, they have won three and lost two.

Kolkata Knight Riders won their last match against Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets. They have played six matches so far, winning three and losing three.

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer has been in great form this season. He has scored 250 runs in five matches so far and has already hit three half-centuries. He can be a good choice for captain in the upcoming match.

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)

Ajinkya Rahane has been in very good form this season. He has scored 204 runs in six matches so far, including two fifties, a 30-plus score, and an unbeaten 20. He has been consistent and can be a good option for captaincy.

Sunil Narine (KKR)

Sunil Narine is coming into the upcoming match in good form. He has scored 125 runs in five matches so far and also taken five wickets with the ball. In the last match, he showed his all-round skills by taking three wickets and scoring 44 runs. He can be a strong captaincy option as he contributes with both bat and ball.

ALSO READ:

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Vaibhav Arora (KKR)

Vaibhav Arora can be a good differential pick for this match as he has only been selected by 26.62% of fantasy teams. He has taken seven wickets in five matches so far and picked up one in the last game. He also has a three-wicket haul and a two-wicket haul this season. If he takes a wicket or two in the upcoming match, he can earn you some good points.

Nehal Wadhera (PBKS)

Nehal Wadhera has been picked by 49.88% of fantasy teams. He has scored 141 runs in four matches so far. In the last match, he scored 27 runs and already has a fifty and an unbeaten 43 to his name.

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh (KKR)

Ramandeep Singh can be avoided for this matches as he bats lower down the order.

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction.

