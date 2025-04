PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 31 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous games.

PBKS suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last encounter. They batted brilliantly to post a massive first-innings score but bowled poorly to let the opponent chase it with nine balls to spare.

Meanwhile, KKR defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets in their previous fixture. They were clinical in all the departments and churned out a complete performance.

PBKS vs KKR: Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Xavier Bartlett

Impact Player: Yash Thakur

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora

Impact Player: Varun Chakravarthy

PBKS vs KKR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

There will be some early swing for speedsters in Mullanpur, but the pitch should become easier once the early movement goes. The batters will get value for their shots. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 35°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Player Form of Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Scores Priyansh Arya 47 (23) 8 (9) 0 (1) 103 (42) 36 (13) Prabhsimran Singh 5 (8) 69 (34) 17 (16) 0 (2) 42 (23) Shreyas Iyer 97* (42) 52* (30) 10 (5) 9 (7) 82 (36) Azmatullah Omarzai 16 (15) DNP DNP DNP DNP Glenn Maxwell 0 (1) DNB 30 (21) 1 (2) 3 (7) Marcus Stoinis 20 (15) DNB 1 (7) 4 (7) 34 (11) Shashank Singh 44 (16) DNB 10* (13) 52* (36) 2 (3) Suryansh Shedge DNB DNB 2 (4) DNP DNP Marco Jansen DNB DNB 3 (6) 34* (19) 5* (5) Arshdeep Singh DNB DNB 1 (5) DNB DNB Yuzvendra Chahal DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Vijaykumar Vyshak DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP Nehal Wadhera DNP 43* (25) 62 (41) 9 (7) 27 (22) Final Figures Arshdeep Singh 4-0-36-2 4-0-43-3 4-0-35-1 4-0-39-1 4-0-37-1 Azmatullah Omarzai 2-0-29-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP Marco Jansen 4-0-44-1 4-0-28-1 4-0-45-1 4-0-48-0 2-0-39-0 Glenn Maxwell 2-0-26-1 3-0-22-1 1-0-6-0 2-0-11-1 3-0-40-0 Marcus Stoinis 2-0-31-0 2-0-15-0 4-0-48-0 1-0-10-0 0.4-0-6-0 Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-34-0 4-0-36-1 3-0-32-0 1-0-9-0 4-0-56-1 Vijaykumar Vyshak 3-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP Lockie Ferguson DNP 3-0-26-1 4-0-37-2 4-0-40-2 0.2-0-1-0 Yash Thakur DNP DNP DNP 4-0-39-1 2.3-0-40-0 Shashank Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-27-0

Player Form of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025

Scores Quinton de Kock 4 (5) 97* (61) 1 (3) 1 (6) 15 (9) 23 (16) Sunil Narine 44 (26) DNP 0 (2) 7 (7) 30 (13) 44 (18) Ajinkya Rahane 56 (31) 18 (15) 11 (7) 38 (27) 61 (35) 20* (17) Venkatesh Iyer 6 (7) 22* (17) 3 (9) 60 (29) 45 (29) DNB Angkrish Raghuvanshi 30 (22) DNB 26 (16) 50 (32) 5 (4) DNB Rinku Singh 12 (10) DNB 17 (14) 32* (17) 38* (15) 15* (12) Andre Russell 4 (3) DNB 5 (11) 1 (2) 7 (4) DNB Ramandeep Singh 6* (9) DNB 22 (12) DNB 1 (2) DNB Harshit Rana 5 (6) DNB 4 (8) DNB 10* (9) DNB Spencer Johnson 1* (1) DNB 1* (3) DNP DNP DNP Varun Chakravathy DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Vaibhav Arora DNB DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB Moeen Ali DNP 5 (12) DNP DNB DNP DNB Manish Pandey DNP DNP 19 (14) DNP DNP DNP Final Figures Vaibhav Arora 3-0-42-1 4-0-33-2 DNB 4-1-29-3 4-0-35-0 4-0-31-1 Spencer Johnson 2.2-0-31-0 4-0-42-1 2-0-14-0 DNP 3-0-46-0 DNP Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-43-1 4-0-17-2 3-0-12-0 4-0-22-3 4-0-31-0 4-0-22-2 Harshit Rana 3-0-32-0 4-0-36-2 2-0-28-0 3-0-15-1 4-0-51-2 4-0-16-2 Sunil Narine 4-0-27-1 DNP 3-0-32-0 4-0-30-1 3-0-38-0 4-0-13-3 Moeen Ali DNP 4-0-23-2 DNP DNB DNP 4-0-20-1 Andre Russell DNB DNB 2.5-0-35-2 1.4-0-21-2 2-0-32-1 DNB

Top Player Picks for PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS):

Prabhsimran Singh has been in fine form this season. He will open the innings and can exploit the powerplay.

Prabhsimran Singh has done well against most KKR bowlers. He will enjoy playing against them.

Prabhsimran Singh’s previous five scores: 42, 0, 17, 69, & 5.

Marco Jansen (PBKS):

Marco Jansen’s bowling value will increase in Mullanpur. He can snare a few wickets.

Marco Jansen’s last five scores: 0/39, 0/48, 1/45, 1/28, & 1/44.

Quinton de Kock (KKR):

Quinton de Kock will open the innings. He will enjoy playing in Mullanpur and can score big.

Quinton de Kock vs Yuzvendra Chahal in T20s: 54 runs, 44 balls, 9 average, 122.72 SR, & 6 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock’s previous five scores: 23, 15, 1, 1, & 97*.

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR):

Varun Chakravarthy is a wicket-taker. He will bowl in the middle overs and can snare a few wickets.

Varun Chakravarthy’s last five figures: 2/22, 0/31, 3/22, 0/12, & 2/17.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS):

Shreyas Iyer will bat at No.3. He has been among the most consistent batters and can score big again.

Shreyas Iyer’s previous five scores: 82, 9, 10, 52*, & 97*.

Priyansh Arya (PBKS):

Priyansh Arya will open the innings. He has been in fine form and will enjoy playing in Mullanpur.

Priyansh Arya’s last five scores: 36, 103, 0, 8, & 47.

Sunil Narine (KKR):

Sunil Narine is a popular captaincy pick for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Sunil Narine will open the innings and can maximise the powerplay. He will bowl all four overs.

Sunil Narine’s previous five figures: 3/13, 0/38, 1/30, 0/32, & 1/27.

PBKS vs KKR Player to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh (KKR):

Ramandeep Singh will bat in the lower order and won’t get enough balls to face. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Punjab Kings will have a home advantage and possess a better team. While Kolkata Knight Riders have done well in patches, PBKS look stronger. Expect PBKS to win.

