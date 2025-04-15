PBKS vs KKR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 31 – 15/04/2025

Match prediction for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 31 in Mullanpur.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match No.31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, April 15. The action will unfold at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, with the first ball to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST.
Check out our analysis for the PBKS vs KKR match with the top betting tips and predictions.
Here are some of the best bets for this Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match.
Shreyas Iyer will be facing the team he led to the championship last year, and will be extra motivated to perform against them. He has been in terrific form this season, scoring 250 runs at a strike rate of 208. He has smashed three fifties in five innings.
KKR are coming off a dominant victory over CSK away from home. They have a much better bowling unit compared to Punjab Kings, and have shown their batters can adapt to conditions.
Sunil Narine is coming off an outstanding all-round performance against CSK, picking three for 13 and scoring 44 off 18. The all-rounder has scored 125 runs and taken five wickets in the season so far.
The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium has produced slightly slower pitches. Bowlers have had some grip off the deck while batters have found it hard to time the ball. A total of seven games have been hosted here, with the average batting first score reading 177.
ALSO READ:
|1xBet
|BC Game
|Parimatch
|Stake
|Rajabets
|Baterybet
|Punjab win the match
|1.84
|1.89
|1.81
|1.75
|1.85
|1.83
|Kolkata win the match
|1.99
|2.04
|2.00
|1.90
|1.95
|1.98
|Punjab win the match
|1xBet
|1.84
|BC Game
|1.89
|Parimatch
|1.81
|Stake
|1.75
|Rajabets
|1.85
|Baterybet
|1.83
|Kolkata win the match
|1xBet
|1.99
|BC Game
|2.04
|Parimatch
|2.00
|Stake
|1.90
|Rajabets
|1.95
|Baterybet
|1.98
These two teams have faced each other 33 times in the IPL, with Kolkata Knight Riders dominating the record. KKR have won 21 matches whereas Punjab Kings have come out on top only 12 times. In the last five encounters, PBKS lead the scoreline by 3-2.
Punjab Kings have played five games in the season, winning three and losing two. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is coming off an eight-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Batting first, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh provided them a great start with 66 runs on the board in four overs.
Shreyas blasted 82 off just 36 deliveries while Marcus Stoinis hit four sixes off the final over to power the total to 245. That wasn’t enough, however, as Abhishek Sharma obliterated them.
Lockie Ferguson suffered an injury during the match and is likely to be out of action. Xavier Bartlett could get an opportunity here.
Possible XII: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
The defending champions have won three games in this tournament while losing as many. In the most recent fixture, they hammered Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets at the Chepauk. Sunil Narine put on a show with both bat and ball. He picked three for 13 in four overs while Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy claimed two wickets each to restrict CSK to 103.
Narine then struck 44 off 18 as KKR chased down the target in just 10.1 overs. They had brought in Moeen Ali for Spencer Johnson in the previous game, but could swap them for this fixture.
Possible XII: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.
Check out the details of where to watch the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match.
Four of the seven games played here won by the team batting first. However, both these teams have preferred chasing in this season. With dew potentially being a threat, the team winning the toss is likely bowl first.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
The weather in Mullanpur is forecast to be clear and warm on Tuesday evening. Rain should not be a concern with clear skies and no chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are likely to be around 30%, while wind gusts travel at up to 17 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 24 to 27 degrees Celsius.
The bookmakers have placed Punjab Kings as favourites heading into this match. PBKS have a 54% chance of winning this encounter.
Shreyas Iyer has a terrible record against Andre Russell. He has managed only 63 runs in 54 deliveries against the pacer and has been dismissed five times. Given the form Shreyas has been in, KKR will want to use this matchup.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.