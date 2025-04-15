PBKS vs KKR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 31 – 15/04/2025

Match prediction for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 31 in Mullanpur.

PBKS vs KKR Predictions: Can Shreyas Iyer Make A Statement Against His Former Team?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match No.31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, April 15. The action will unfold at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, with the first ball to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the PBKS vs KKR match with the top betting tips and predictions.

PBKS vs KKR Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match.

Shreyas Iyer to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 3.20, BET HERE

Shreyas Iyer will be facing the team he led to the championship last year, and will be extra motivated to perform against them. He has been in terrific form this season, scoring 250 runs at a strike rate of 208. He has smashed three fifties in five innings.

Kolkata Knight Riders to win – Batery Bet @ 1.98, BET HERE

KKR are coming off a dominant victory over CSK away from home. They have a much better bowling unit compared to Punjab Kings, and have shown their batters can adapt to conditions.

Sunil Narine over 36.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Sunil Narine is coming off an outstanding all-round performance against CSK, picking three for 13 and scoring 44 off 18. The all-rounder has scored 125 runs and taken five wickets in the season so far.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium has produced slightly slower pitches. Bowlers have had some grip off the deck while batters have found it hard to time the ball. A total of seven games have been hosted here, with the average batting first score reading 177.

ALSO READ:

PBKS vs KKR Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Punjab win the match 1.84 1.89 1.81 1.75 1.85 1.83 Kolkata win the match 1.99 2.04 2.00 1.90 1.95 1.98

Punjab win the match 1xBet 1.84 BC Game 1.89 Parimatch 1.81 Stake 1.75 Rajabets 1.85 Baterybet 1.83 Kolkata win the match 1xBet 1.99 BC Game 2.04 Parimatch 2.00 Stake 1.90 Rajabets 1.95 Baterybet 1.98

Head-to-Head Record PBKS vs KKR

These two teams have faced each other 33 times in the IPL, with Kolkata Knight Riders dominating the record. KKR have won 21 matches whereas Punjab Kings have come out on top only 12 times. In the last five encounters, PBKS lead the scoreline by 3-2.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings have played five games in the season, winning three and losing two. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is coming off an eight-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Batting first, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh provided them a great start with 66 runs on the board in four overs.

Shreyas blasted 82 off just 36 deliveries while Marcus Stoinis hit four sixes off the final over to power the total to 245. That wasn’t enough, however, as Abhishek Sharma obliterated them.

Lockie Ferguson suffered an injury during the match and is likely to be out of action. Xavier Bartlett could get an opportunity here.

Possible XII: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders

The defending champions have won three games in this tournament while losing as many. In the most recent fixture, they hammered Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets at the Chepauk. Sunil Narine put on a show with both bat and ball. He picked three for 13 in four overs while Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy claimed two wickets each to restrict CSK to 103.

Narine then struck 44 off 18 as KKR chased down the target in just 10.1 overs. They had brought in Moeen Ali for Spencer Johnson in the previous game, but could swap them for this fixture.

Possible XII: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

Where to Watch PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match.

Tune into Star Sports Network to watch this IPL match live on television in India. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

In England, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Head over to Sky Sports NZ to catch the action if you live in New Zealand.

Australian viewers can watch the contest on Fox Sports.

Toss Prediction

Four of the seven games played here won by the team batting first. However, both these teams have preferred chasing in this season. With dew potentially being a threat, the team winning the toss is likely bowl first.

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Mullanpur is forecast to be clear and warm on Tuesday evening. Rain should not be a concern with clear skies and no chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are likely to be around 30%, while wind gusts travel at up to 17 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 24 to 27 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Punjab Kings

The bookmakers have placed Punjab Kings as favourites heading into this match. PBKS have a 54% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Shreyas Iyer has a terrible record against Andre Russell. He has managed only 63 runs in 54 deliveries against the pacer and has been dismissed five times. Given the form Shreyas has been in, KKR will want to use this matchup.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.