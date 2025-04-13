News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Wasim Jaffer Yuzvendra Chahal Punjab Kings IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 13, 2025

‘Defensive Mindset’: Former India Player Criticises Punjab Kings Spinner For His Poor Stats in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Punjab Kings bought him for a huge amount of INR 18 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

Wasim Jaffer Yuzvendra Chahal Punjab Kings IPL 2025

The former India player Wasim Jaffer has reckoned Punjab Kings (PBKS) player Yuzvendra Chahal to be a bit “off-colour” in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He opined that the leg-spinner is under pressure, and it is reflected in his game as well.

Jaffer’s Thoughts On Yuzvendra Chahal

“I think the few deliveries he bowled, when he picked up Travis Head’s wicket, I think that is what we need to see Chahal bowl more often. Looking to spin the ball, looking to bowl googlies, looking to put some revs on the ball, which I think we are missing from watching Yuzi. He is very defensive in his mindset, and the pressure is pretty much visible on his face that he is off-colour,” said Jaffer to ESPN Cricinfo.

After a smashing three-year stint with Rajasthan Royals (RR) since 2022, he is struggling to pick up wickets in this season. The Haryana spinner scalped 66 wickets in 46 matches for RR. Previously, he became the all-time highest wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He bagged 139 wickets in 113 matches in his eight-year stint with RCB since 2014.

However, this edition has proved to be a tough one for Chahal so far. He has managed to pick up only two wickets in five matches of the IPL 2025.

ALSO READ:

Former Punjab Kings Player Agrees With Jaffer

The former Punjab Kings player (then Kings XI Punjab), Piyush Chawla, also opined the same about the leg-spinner. Chawla, who represented the franchise from 2008 to 2013, felt that Chahal is lacking his form this season. Chahal is mostly known for troubling batters with his unreadable googlies. But Chawla noticed that the spinner is not bowling them this season.

“We have not seen him bowl googlies also. If you are bowling wide outside off-stump for them, then it is going away from them. So, you eventually get a chance to pick a wicket or something like that, but he did not bowl those, maybe because of lack of form if you see this season,” he stated.

Punjab Kings’ brilliant campaign so far in this season was halted by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last night. Their mammoth total of 245 went in vain as SRH openers made the chase look like a cakewalk. Abhishek Sharma starred with his blazing 55-ball-141 as SRH won the match with nine balls remaining.

However, this was Punjab’s second loss in five matches in the IPL 2025. They will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur on April 15.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
PBKS
Piyush Chawla
Punjab Kings
SRH vs PBKS
Wasim Jaffer
Yuzvendra Chahal

Related posts

Did RCB Miss a Chance To Push for Top 2 Finish in IPL 2025 By Playing Devdutt Padikkal at No.3 vs RR?

Did RCB Miss a Chance To Push for Top 2 Finish in IPL 2025 By Playing Devdutt Padikkal at No.3 vs RR?

7:57 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Faf du Plessis Not Playing for Delhi Capitals in DC vs MI IPL 2025 Match

Why is Faf du Plessis Not Playing for Delhi Capitals in DC vs MI IPL 2025 Match?

He has played three matches so far, scoring 81 runs at a strike rate of 155.76.
8:39 pm
Disha Asrani
Virat Kohli RR vs RCB IPL 2025

RCB’s Virat Kohli Achieves Notable Milestone During IPL 2025 Match vs Rajasthan Royals

Virat Kohli scored a half-century against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.
7:27 pm
Vishnu PN
rcb top two qualification ipl 2025 points table playoffs

Will RCB Finish in the Top Two of IPL 2025 Points Table to Gain Qualification Advantage for Playoffs?

6:50 pm
CX Staff Writer
Dropped Catch, Missed Runout on One Ball; Yashasvi Jaiswal Gifts Phil Salt Big Lifeline During RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash

Dropped Catch, Missed Runout on One Ball; Yashasvi Jaiswal Gifts Phil Salt Big Lifeline During RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash

The incident happened on the third ball of the final over of the powerplay.
7:00 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
RCB Playoffs Chances Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs

RCB Playoffs Chances Explained: What RCB Need to Do to Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

6:50 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.