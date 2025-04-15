News
Big Honour! Wankhede Names Stand After Mumbai Indians Star Amidst IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 16, 2025

Big Honour! Wankhede Names Stand After Mumbai Indians Star Amidst IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The decision was taken at MCA's AGM.

Big Honour! Wankhede Names Stand After Mumbai Indians Star Amidst IPL 2025

In an honourary gesture, the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has renamed a stand at the Wankhede after former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma. The decision was confirmed earlier today (April 15) during MCA’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). Stands will also be dedicated to former India captain Ajit Wadekar and former MCA president Sharad Pawar.

An MCA release said, “Another key resolution passed during the AGM was the approval of the naming of stands at Wankhede Stadium, a proposal initially put forward by Mr. Milind Narvekar and seconded by Mr. Jitendra Awhad” .

It is understood that the Divecha Pavilion Level 3 will now be known as the Rohit Sharma Stand.

Furthermore, Level 3 of the Grand Stand will now be officially designated as the Sharad Pawar Stand, while Level 4 will bear the name of the legendary Ajit Wadekar.

In a touching gesture, the MCA also revealed that the match-day office located in the MCA Pavilion will be renamed the MCA Office Lounge, paying tribute to Amol Kale, the late association president who passed away during his tenure.

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians & Rohit Sharma form in IPL 2025

The MI opener hasn’t had the best of starts to his campaign. In five games so far, Rohit has managed only 56 runs while having a paltry average of 11.20. This is in stark contrast to his performances last season where the MI veteran slammed 417 runs in 14 games including a century and a SR of 150.

MI, on the other hand, are also struggling, currently placed seventh with just two wins from six games. The five-time champions will thus need Rohit to find his rhythm and fire at the top of the batting order in a bid to turn around fortunes in the remainder of the tournament.

IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma
Wankhede Stadium

