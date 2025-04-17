‘Freedom Is Crucial’: Mohammed Siraj Explains How Champions Trophy Snub Helped Him Light Up IPL 2025

The Hyderabadi pacer is currently joint third in the wicket-takers list

Mohammed Siraj has credited the work he has done during free time he got after being snubbed for the Champions Trophy 2025 for his effective performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The Gujarat Titans pacer is joint-third highest among wickets in the ongoing tournament with 10 scalps from six games at an economy of 8.5. He has put in two Man of The Match performances against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians as GT put their opening match defeat to Punjab Kings to register four wins in a row.

Siraj has looked fresh and hungry with his performances in the tournament as his tight lines made sure he got the major wickets of top-batters like Phil Salt, Travis Head, Rohit Sharma and Abhishek Sharma.

Mohammed Siraj’s IPL 2025 Revival At Gujarat Titans

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Siraj said how he had worked on his fitness and reverted back to the things which had made him successful.

“I haven’t made too many changes to my bowling. My body feels fresh – obviously because I’ve been bowling after a break. Earlier, when I was playing continuously, I didn’t always realise what I was doing wrong. But with the recent break from international cricket, I got a chance to reset,” Siraj said.

ALSO READ:

“I watched videos of my bowling and spotted a few mistakes. I also realised I had moved away from the things that brought me success in the past. I wasn’t bowling certain types of deliveries that used to work for me. So I’ve decided to focus on my strengths again,” the pacer added.

When asked about leaving out Siraj for the Champions Trophy, captain Rohit Sharma had said that it was a decision based on his stats with the old ball. That had a circular effect as Rohit was dismissed by a stunning seaming delivery from Siraj that crashed into his gate from the fourth stump line.

“A couple of deliveries before I got him out, I realised that the ball didn’t swing much. I relied on the seam instead. I knew that if I wasn’t sure how much it would swing, the batter wouldn’t have a clue either,” the 31-year-old said about the dismissal.

Positives And Negatives Of Champions Trophy 2025 Snub

Despite looking at the positives of getting a break from non-stop international cricket, Siraj expressed his disappointment for missing the Champions Trophy and lifting the trophy.

“For a professional, an ICC event is incredibly important. It’s every player’s dream to win one. I’ve always dreamed of playing in the Champions Trophy and doing well for my country, but perhaps it wasn’t written in my destiny,” Siraj said.

Gujarat Titans will next face Delhi Capitals in their next clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.