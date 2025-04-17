News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
‘Could Not Digest’: Mohammed Siraj Opens Up on CT 2025 Snub After Winning Consecutive POTMs in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 18, 2025

‘Freedom Is Crucial’: Mohammed Siraj Explains How Champions Trophy Snub Helped Him Light Up IPL 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The Hyderabadi pacer is currently joint third in the wicket-takers list

‘Could Not Digest’: Mohammed Siraj Opens Up on CT 2025 Snub After Winning Consecutive POTMs in IPL 2025

Mohammed Siraj has credited the work he has done during free time he got after being snubbed for the Champions Trophy 2025 for his effective performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The Gujarat Titans pacer is joint-third highest among wickets in the ongoing tournament with 10 scalps from six games at an economy of 8.5. He has put in two Man of The Match performances against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians as GT put their opening match defeat to Punjab Kings to register four wins in a row.

Siraj has looked fresh and hungry with his performances in the tournament as his tight lines made sure he got the major wickets of top-batters like Phil Salt, Travis Head, Rohit Sharma and Abhishek Sharma.

Mohammed Siraj’s IPL 2025 Revival At Gujarat Titans

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Siraj said how he had worked on his fitness and reverted back to the things which had made him successful.

“I haven’t made too many changes to my bowling. My body feels fresh – obviously because I’ve been bowling after a break. Earlier, when I was playing continuously, I didn’t always realise what I was doing wrong. But with the recent break from international cricket, I got a chance to reset,” Siraj said.

ALSO READ:

“I watched videos of my bowling and spotted a few mistakes. I also realised I had moved away from the things that brought me success in the past. I wasn’t bowling certain types of deliveries that used to work for me. So I’ve decided to focus on my strengths again,” the pacer added.

When asked about leaving out Siraj for the Champions Trophy, captain Rohit Sharma had said that it was a decision based on his stats with the old ball. That had a circular effect as Rohit was dismissed by a stunning seaming delivery from Siraj that crashed into his gate from the fourth stump line.

“A couple of deliveries before I got him out, I realised that the ball didn’t swing much. I relied on the seam instead. I knew that if I wasn’t sure how much it would swing, the batter wouldn’t have a clue either,” the 31-year-old said about the dismissal.

Positives And Negatives Of Champions Trophy 2025 Snub

Despite looking at the positives of getting a break from non-stop international cricket, Siraj expressed his disappointment for missing the Champions Trophy and lifting the trophy.

“For a professional, an ICC event is incredibly important. It’s every player’s dream to win one. I’ve always dreamed of playing in the Champions Trophy and doing well for my country, but perhaps it wasn’t written in my destiny,” Siraj said.

Gujarat Titans will next face Delhi Capitals in their next clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Mohammed Siraj
Rohit Sharma

Related posts

suryakumar yadav abhishek sharma ipl 2025 mi vs srh

[WATCH] Suryakumar Yadav Checks Abhishek Sharma’s Pockets During MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

Abhishek Sharma scored 40 off 28 balls in SRH's four-wicket loss
12:53 am
Samarnath Soory
mumbai indians playoffs chances ipl 2025 how mi can qualify

Mumbai Indians Playoffs Chances: Can MI Still Qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs?

11:25 pm
CX Staff Writer
mi points table ipl 2025 can mumbai indians make playoffs qualification scenarios

MI Points Table Updated After SRH Win: Can Mumbai Indians Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs?

11:30 pm
CX Staff Writer
can srh still qualify playoffs srh points table position vs mi ipl 2025

Can SRH Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs? Explore Sunrisers Hyderabad Points Table Position After MI Loss

11:29 pm
CX Staff Writer
Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, Delhi Capitals Star Tristan Stubbs Idolises This India Star Batter

Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, Delhi Capitals Star Tristan Stubbs Idolises This India Star Batter

Stubbs was a revelation was last season in the DC outfit.
10:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
heinrich klaasen gloves error ryan rickelton mi vs srh ipl 2025

Why Heinrich Klaasen Gloves Denied SRH Ryan Rickelton Wicket in MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

10:38 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.