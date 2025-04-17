News
Hardik Pandya Will Jacks IPL 2025 MI vs SRH
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 17, 2025

[WATCH] Hardik Pandya Furious At Former RCB Player For Fielding Gaffe During MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Aniket Verma's quick thinking got SRH quick runs

Hardik Pandya Will Jacks IPL 2025 MI vs SRH

Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya endured a frustrating evening in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at multiple times during their bowling innings.

Pandya, who had some pain in his ankle which was heavily bandaged, had to also grimace at multiple missed catches and goofy overthrows during the innings as well bowling a no-ball on a wicket-taking delivery.

Hardik Pandya Furious At Will Jacks During MI vs SRH

His irritation bubbled over in 20th over of the innings when Will Jacks judged a throw terribly and threw it at the wrong end which allowed SRH pair of Aniket Verma and captain Pat Cummins steal a second run.

Pandya was furious as the gaffe happened on the edge of the circle and Cummins was well short of the crease at the non-striker’s end which could’ve earned MI a valuable wicket and saved one run.

More to follow…

Aniket Verma
Hardik Pandya
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Will Jacks

