Hardik Pandya Injured: Why Did the Mumbai Indians Skipper Stop Bowling Mid-Over During MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya was forced to stop bowling midway during the clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened after Hardik bowled the second ball of the eighth over as he went down to the ground limping and holding his ankle. He signalled for a substitute as well as the physio came out immediately.

While it could have been extremely concerning for the Mumbai Indians since he had previously injured the same left ankle in the 2023 ODI World Cup which kept him out of cricket for some time, Pandya later managed to get up on his feet and continued with the over.

Hardik Pandya strikes immediately after recovering

Speaking about the MI vs SRH match, Hardik Pandya managed to make a breakthrough right on the first ball after recovering to get MI their first breakthrough of the match by dismissing danger-man Abhishek Sharma.

SRH’s explosive openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma made a steady start with Abhishek leading the attack. After his dismissal in the eighth over, MI also got the better of their former star Ishan Kishan on the very next over after he got stumped to a Will Jacks delivery.

At the time of writing this report, the SRH scoreboard reads 69 for 2 in 8.5 overs with Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy currently batting in the middle.

Both MI and SRH are in the bottom half of the table and require a win to turnaround their campaign. MI are placed seventh with two wins from six games while SRH are second last with the same stats as MI but an inferior run-rate.

