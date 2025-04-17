Why Is Rohit Sharma Not In Mumbai Indians’ Playing XI In IPL 2025 Clash Against SRH?

The former MI captain has not been part of both innings in majority of IPL 2025

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was not included in their playing XI in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash at the Wankhede against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

Rohit has been an active part of MI’s leadership group since last year despite being transferring his captaincy duties to Hardik Pandya since last season.

Rohit Sharma Not In Playing XI In MI vs SRH

The 37-year-old has been used an Impact Player substitution in this season for multiple games with spinners Vignesh Puthur and Karn Sharma replacing him in different matches. However, Rohit was part of the match against Gujarat Titans when young batter Robin Minz replaced Andhra pacer Satyanarayana Raju in the second innings.

Rohit is likely to replace spinner Karn Sharma in the second innings of the SRH game after Pandya elected to field by winning the toss.

Mumbai Indians also have keeper Ryan Rickleton and England batter Will Jacks in their playing XI which means Rohit is likely to bat No.3 in the second innings.

Rohit Honoured For 18 Years Of IPL

Rohit, who had just begun his international career and won the inaugural 2007 World Cup, was first picked up by Hyderabad-based franchise Deccan Chargers, many years before it became Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013.

1️⃣8️⃣ seasons 🤝 1️⃣ Legacy



The India ODI and Test captain had won the IPL in 2009 with the Chargers before moving to MI in 2011. He was handed the captaincy by Australian legend Ricky Ponting midway through IPL 2013 which turned out to be a historical move. Rohit won five more titles with MI which helped his ascendency to India’s captain.

For Rohit’s contributions to the success of IPL, he was awarded a memento by BCCI president Roger Binny before the SRH game.

Playing XI and Impact Subs for MI vs SRH

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma.

Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga.

Impact Subs: Abhinav Manohar, Jaydev Unadkat, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder.

