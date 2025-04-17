Rohit Sharma And Top India Stars To Make MANDATORY Appearance In THIS tournament If Dropped From England Tests

Being injured and national team selection are the only exceptions for participation.

India players have been recently mandated by the BCCI to participate in domestic cricket in order to be eligible for central contracts and national team selection.

This had resulted in many stars, including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Mohammed Siraj, all making their return to the Ranji Trophy after many years.

Rohit Sharma And Other Stars Mandated To Play

According to a report by the Indian Express, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has also brought in a similar mandate for Mumbai players in order to encourage the participation of young talent in the T20 Mumbai League.

The competition has had two seasons in 2018 and 2019, with multiple young talents coming through it. It will also mark the return of the competition after a six-year hiatus.

“All Mumbai’s Indian players have been informed that they have to play the T20 Mumbai League which will begin after the IPL. It’s mandatory, unless those, who have India commitment or injury issues they can skip,” an official of the MCA told Indian Express.

“Indian players will be paid 15 lakh separately by the association as a participation fee plus they will earn separately from the auction fees. We are working on the base price and other details,” the source added.

Mumbai had recently seen young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal leave the team to Goa as the move kicked off multiple rumours about the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Hyderabad star batter Tilak Varma also moving to Goa. Suryakumar had quickly rubbished the talks.

However, there are many star players such as Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, who have all played for the national team. Some of them are in contention to be selected for the England series beginning on June 22.

T20 Mumbai League Set To Expand To 10 Teams

The third edition of the T20 Mumbai League will be played from May 26 to June 5. It’s set right next to the IPL, and all Mumbai stars are part of.

“The fact that over 2,800 players have registered speaks volumes about both the popularity of the league and the undying cricket passion of Mumbaikars. We are thrilled to see such enthusiastic participation and remain committed to nurturing the next generation of cricket stars,” MCA secretary Abhay Hadap said in a statement.

The league is also set to expand to 10 teams from eight teams in the third edition. The names of the two new teams will be announced soon.

