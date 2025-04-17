Key Delhi Capitals Bowling Department Member Penalised After DC vs RR Super Over Clash in IPL 2025

He has been slapped with a 25% fine of his match fees and have also been handed a demerit point.

In a recent development coming in, Delhi Capitals (DC) bowling coach Munaf Patel has been penalised for a code of conduct breach during their match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) last night in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). The news was confirmed via an official release on the IPL site.

Munaf Patel has been slapped with a 25% fine of his match fees and have also been handed a demerit point.

The IPL statement read, “Munaf Patel admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 – which pertains to the conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game – and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction.”

ALSO READ:

Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals in first Super Over of IPL 2025

Speaking about the DC vs RR clash, it was a nail-biting encounter which went all the way to a Super Over. Mitchell Starc produced a bowling masterclass at death and defended 9 runs off the last over as DC forced the game into a Super Over.

The Aussie once again delivered in the Super Over, leaking just 11 runs which DC batters KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs chased down in just four balls to ensure a thrilling victory.

Earlier, both teams managed 188 on their scoreboard. DC batted first where Abhishek Porel top-scored with a 49 and the middle order including the likes of KL Rahul, Stubbs amongst others propelled the scoreboard a competitive total.

RR next got off to a flying start in their chase, courtesy of openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson. However, a side strain for Samson deralied RR’s momentum as he had to retire hurt and eventually they failed to wrap up the contest.

After the win, DC have reclaimed the top spot in the IPL 2025 points table with 10 points in six games while RR are at eighth with four points from seven games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.