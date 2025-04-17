BCCI Sack Former KKR Staff From India Coaching Role: Reports

The BCCI could have seen how the team performs in England before making this call.

After a disastrous Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, the BCCI is adopting a ruthless approach ahead of the England series. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the bold move includes sacking Abhishek Nayar, India’s assistant coach.

Nayar was appointed assistant coach under Gautam Gambhir’s tenure just eight months ago, and the move to remove him seems weird. Numerous cricketers from the Indian team and in the domestic arena have praised him for his superior ability to work on technical aspects and improve their games.

Only a few days back, KL Rahul talked about how Nayar helped him improve his T20 game by making him work on boundary hitting. Maybe two consecutive series defeats against New Zealand at home and Australia Down Under created an unhealthy environment. But that shouldn’t mean releasing someone as reputed as Nayar.

The BCCI could have seen how the team performs in England before making this call. It will be interesting to see whether this report is true.

T Dilip and trainer Soham to be relieved from their duties: Reports

Meanwhile, the same report added that the BCCI will part ways with the support staff members who have completed a three-year tenure. That means the fielding coach, T Dilip, and trainer Soham will be relieved since they fall under the criteria.

However, the BCCI might not seek a replacement for T Dilip and Abhishek Nayar. South Africa’s Adrian Le Roux will replace Soham as a trainer in the Indian team.

Adrian is currently working with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Having worked with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2008-2019 suggests his vast experience in this department. Further, a few big changes are expected in the annual contracts, with big players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja likely to be removed from the A+ category.

These three players retired from the T20I format after winning the T20 World Cup 2024, which must be a reason to exclude them from the top category, since they won’t play all three formats. The central contracts will likely be announced after the IPL final on March 25 (Sunday).

