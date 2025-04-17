‘What I Think is Right’: Captain Axar Patel Reveals Mantra For Delhi Capitals’ Revival In IPL 2025

Axar has captained his domestic side Gujarat in three editions of SMAT

Delhi Capitals endured a frustrating season in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The franchise that reached the final of IPL 2020 and made it to the playoffs in 2021, finished sixth in the table last year with seven wins and as many defeats with none of their plans coming to fruition. They also had to deal with multiple absences due to injuries and other reasons and poor form of their bowling unit.

However, the appointment of India all-rounder Axar Patel as the captain for IPL 2025 after the exit of Rishabh Pant seems to have transformed the side. The team, under former India batter Heman Badani’s coaching, has won five of their six matches so far, including the first Super Over of this year against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Delhi Capital’s Revival In IPL 2025

Under Patel’s captaincy, the bowling unit with the likes of Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Vipraj Nigam, Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma has been firing on all cylinders as they defended a decent total of 188 despite their batting failing to gain momentum in the first innings.

Also the decision to hand Starc the final over and the Super Over proved to be a master stroke as the Australian pacer defended nine runs in the 20th over and then gave away 11 runs in the decider.

KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs then won the game in four balls.

Axar Patel Discusses His Captaincy Style

Speaking about his captaincy style Axar revealed that he hasn’t set himself a template for captaincy and aims to keep the dressing room environment jovial.

“I am having a lot of fun on the field and off the field. I am doing what I think is right. I am not following a template. I back myself. I am not too experienced [as a captain] but it’s not like I am turning to other people for help. Of course, I listen to everyone, but I back myself for the decisions I am making,” Axar said in the post-match press conference.

The left-armer also stressed on the meticulous planning before every match which he said is responsible for DC’s success.

“It’s not like I only go by my instincts. There is a lot of planning in the background. That is important for my awareness, and it’s very useful at times. But it’s not like I have all the data in front of me and I am following it word for word – bowl this one against that batter and so on. It doesn’t work like that,” he said.

The Gujarat all-rounder also felt that it is necessary for the captain to strike the right balance between having fun and being serious about the game.

“I want to keep the team environment friendly and lively, but no one should take things for granted. No one should think that the captain is only having fun. There is a line,” he said.

