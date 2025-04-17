Why Did Nitish Rana Not Bat in Super Over Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025? Rajasthan Royals Batter Reveals

The decision baffled many.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) lost a thrilling clash which went down to the Super Over against the Delhi Captials (DC) last night (April 16) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

One decision that baffled many was to not send Nitish Rana out to bat in the Super Over. Rana was their best batter alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal during the chase, and even had a far better strike rate.

The move to not use NItish Rana backfired as the RR batters managed just 11 runs which DC chased down in four balls.

Speaking in the aftermath of the contest, the dynamic-left hander opened up on the details behind the decision.

Rana explained, “The management takes the call, not one person. The captain is there along with two other senior players and coaches. If Shimron Hetmyer had hit two sixes, then you wouldn’t be asking this question. I will give the same answer. I don’t have any other answer. Whatever decisions we took was absolutely right. Hetmyer is our finisher, that everyone knows. He has delivered in the past.”

Nitish Rana form in IPL 2025

Nitish Rana, who was picked up by the Royals for INR 4.20 crores at the auction has had a mixed form so far in the IPL 2025 season. He has played 7 matches, crossing the 30s only twice but both time, he converted it into a fifty.

The 31 year-old currently has 168 runs at an average of 28 with a highest score of 81.

Speaking about RR, they too are not in a very comfortable position, currently occupying the eighth spot in the points table with just two wins from seven games.

