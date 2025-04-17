News
Adam Zampa MI vs SRH IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 17, 2025

Why is Adam Zampa Not in SRH Playing XI Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025?

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Adam Zampa MI vs SRH IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler Adam Zampa has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a shoulder injury. Subsequently, he is not included in the team’s playing XI against the Mumbai Indians (MI) tonight at the Wankhede Stadium.

The news from the coin toss is that MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and will bowl first. They are heading into the clash with the same combination after their win against the Delhi Capitals. Later, Pat Cummins also confirmed that SRH will be unchanged. They are also coming back on a thumping win against the Punjab Kings.

Why is Adam Zampa not playing in MI vs SRH?

The legspinner had played only two games for SRH as an impact player. He returned with 1/48 against the Rajasthan Royals and 1/46 against the Lucknow Super Giants. He couldn’t play the next four fixtures as he suffered from shoulder soreness in his bowling arm.

The Aussie player faced a similar issue ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. However, he completed the tournament as the second-highest wicket-taker with 23 wickets at an average of 22.39 and an economy rate of 5.36.

Overall, in his IPL career, Zampa has represented four teams, including his two-match stint with SRH. In 22 games, Zampa has snared 31 wickets at an average of 21.03 and an economy rate of 8.37. His best spell of 6/19 came during his IPL debut year in 2016. Interestingly, he registered these figures against his current team, SRH, while donning the Rising Pune Supergiants’ jersey.

Zampa has been replaced by Smaran Ravichandran. The 21-year-old is a batter from Karnataka who made his Ranji Trophy debut in the 2024-25 cycle.

ALSO READ:

Playing XI and Impact Subs for MI vs SRH

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma.

Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga.

Impact Subs: Abhinav Manohar, Jaydev Unadkat, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder.

Adam Zampa
IPL 2025
MI vs SRH
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad

