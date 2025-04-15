‘Don’t Have a Lot of…’: Smaran Ravichandran Opens Up on Joining SRH for Remainder of IPL 2025

Smaran Ravichandran replaced the injured Adam Zampa in the SRH squad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) newest recruit Smaran Ravichandran is not having too much expectations with respect to game time in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Smaran Ravichandran was announced as the replacement for the injured Australian spinner Adam Zampa.

Smaran Ravichandran on joining SRH

Smaran Ravichandran is a 21-year-old batter from Karnataka. “I don’t have a lot of expectations in terms of game time, but what I’m looking forward to is having conversations with the great line-up of players and support staff. I want to get into their heads and learn,” he told the Times of India.

Smaran added that he was eager to have interactions with Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins and batter Henrich Klaasen. “The call-up hasn’t sunk-in yet. I knew my time will come and I’m glad it has come this season,” the youngster added.



Smaran Ravichandran’s exploits in domestic cricket



Smaran Ravichandran made his First-Class debut for Karnataka only in the 2024-25 season during a Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh in October last year. He has played seven First-Class matches till date and has scored 516 runs at an average of 64.50. This includes two centuries, one of which came during the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Vidarbha.

His century went a long way in Karnataka’s title victory. Overall, Smaran scored 433 runs from seven matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In 2024, the youngster guided Karnataka to the Col CK Nayudu Trophy, which is an under-23 tournament. Smaran was also part of Karnataka’s Under-14, Under-16 and Under-19 teams.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s inconsistent IPL 2025 campaign

With just two wins in six matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently in ninth place n the 10-team IPL 2025 standings. The wins for Pat Cummins and Co came against Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad will next take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (April 17).

