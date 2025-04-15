News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Smaran Ravichandran Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 15, 2025

‘Don’t Have a Lot of…’: Smaran Ravichandran Opens Up on Joining SRH for Remainder of IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Smaran Ravichandran replaced the injured Adam Zampa in the SRH squad.

Smaran Ravichandran Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) newest recruit Smaran Ravichandran is not having too much expectations with respect to game time in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Smaran Ravichandran was announced as the replacement for the injured Australian spinner Adam Zampa.

Smaran Ravichandran on joining SRH

Smaran Ravichandran is a 21-year-old batter from Karnataka. “I don’t have a lot of expectations in terms of game time, but what I’m looking forward to is having conversations with the great line-up of players and support staff. I want to get into their heads and learn,” he told the Times of India.

Smaran added that he was eager to have interactions with Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins and batter Henrich Klaasen. “The call-up hasn’t sunk-in yet. I knew my time will come and I’m glad it has come this season,” the youngster added.

Smaran Ravichandran’s exploits in domestic cricket

Smaran Ravichandran made his First-Class debut for Karnataka only in the 2024-25 season during a Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh in October last year. He has played seven First-Class matches till date and has scored 516 runs at an average of 64.50. This includes two centuries, one of which came during the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Vidarbha.

ALSO READ:

His century went a long way in Karnataka’s title victory. Overall, Smaran scored 433 runs from seven matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In 2024, the youngster guided Karnataka to the Col CK Nayudu Trophy, which is an under-23 tournament. Smaran was also part of Karnataka’s Under-14, Under-16 and Under-19 teams.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s inconsistent IPL 2025 campaign

With just two wins in six matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently in ninth place n the 10-team IPL 2025 standings. The wins for Pat Cummins and Co came against Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad will next take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (April 17).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Smaran Ravichandran
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related posts

Big Honour! Wankhede Names Stand After Mumbai Indians Star Amidst IPL 2025

Big Honour! Wankhede Names Stand After Mumbai Indians Star Amidst IPL 2025

The decision was taken at MCA's AGM.
12:06 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Punjab Kings PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025

Top 5 Lowest Totals Successfully Defended in IPL: Punjab Kings Break Record vs KKR in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings created history during the IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders
11:49 pm
Vishnu PN

[WATCH]: Brainfade From Xavier Bartlett, PBKS Pacer Gifts Boundary After Ball Slips While Making Throw Against KKR in IPL 2025

The folly was even more costly since PBKS were defending a low score of just 111 runs.
10:54 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
IPL 2025 playoffs qualification scenarios of Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Why the Next 10 Days Are Crucial For Mumbai Indians, CSK, and SRH in IPL 2025?

All three teams are in the second half of the points table.
8:32 pm
Sreejita Sen
[WATCH] Harshit Rana Sends Back Former KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer for Two-Ball Duck During PBKS Clash in IPL 2025

[WATCH] Harshit Rana Sends Back Former KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer for Two-Ball Duck During PBKS Clash in IPL 2025

Ramandeep Singh completed a superb catch inches from the ground
8:35 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Marcus Stoinis Punjab Kings PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025

Why Is Marcus Stoinis Not in Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against KKR?

Marcus Stoinis has played all five matches for Punjab Kings this season.
8:05 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.