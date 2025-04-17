News
Big Setback for Mumbai Indians! Karn Sharma Injures Bowling Hand in Just Third Over During MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 17, 2025

Big Setback for Mumbai Indians! Karn Sharma Injures Bowling Hand in Just Third Over During MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The webbing between his thumb and index finger was bleeding.

Big Setback for Mumbai Indians! Karn Sharma Injures Bowling Hand in Just Third Over During MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) faced a big setback early into the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

On the fourth ball of the third over, Abhishek attacked a length ball but it just fell short of Karn Sharma. However, the frontline MI bowler seemed to have hurt his finger in the process of diving for the catch and the webbing between his thumb and index finger was also bleeding.

He was spotted going off the pitch immediately to get treatment. Karn Sharma is the only other spinner in the MI lineup alongside Mitchell Santner and his absence could spell trouble for MI later in the game. Karn is in good form after he took a match-winning three-wicket haul in their previous game against the Delhi Capitals (DC)

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians search for early wickets against SRH

Speaking about the MI vs SRH match, the explosive SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma had opted for a contradicting approach.

The duo have given SRH a relatively slow but steady start to the game, in comparison to their usual quickfire batting.

At the time of writing this report, the SRH scoreboard reads 23 for 0 in 3.2 overs with Travishek currently batting in the middle.

MI, on the other hand, will need to make early inroads in a bid to shift the momentum in their favour and to prevent the SRH duo from getting settled in the middle.

Both MI and SRH are in the bottom half of the IPL 2025 points table and require a win to turnaround their campaign. MI are placed seventh with two wins from six games while SRH are second last with the same stats as MI but an inferior run-rate.

IPL 2025
Karn Sharma
MI vs SRH
Mumbai Indians

