Gujarat Titans To Pick Former Sri Lanka Captain As Glenn Phillips’ Replacement For IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans are likely to bring in former Sri Lanka white-ball captain Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for injured New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips, according to a report by Lankan news agency Newswire.

Phillips suffered a groin injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad when he was fielding as a substitute.

Phillips hasn’t played a single game in IPL 2025 either as a part of Playing XI or as an Impact Player substitution.

Dasun Shanaka To Be Glenn Phillips’ IPL 2025 Replacement?

Shanaka, who has gone unsold in the November auction, had previously played three matches in IPL 2023 for GT.

The fast-bowling all-rounder had recently won the International League T20 2025 with Dubai Capitals and had scored 21 off 10 balls in the final against Desert Vipers.

Shanaka, who was Sri Lanka’s white-ball captain for 41 ODIs and 42 T20Is between 2021-23, has been out of the national side since July, 2024.

However, he has been in excellent form in Sri Lanka’s First-Class circuit having scored two hundreds, a half-century and 43 from the last three matches.

In the last edition of Lanka Premier League in 2024, Shanaka was pivotal for Kandy Falcons reaching the playoffs with 13 wickets from 10 matches and 108 runs at a strike rate of 186.

Shanaka’s Playing Chances For GT In IPL 2025

Shanaka hasn’t had a great outing in his debut IPL season in 2023 as he played three matches near the business end and scored 26 runs at a strike rate of 100.

This season, Gujarat Titans are unlikely to use the all-rounder in their playing XI. However, he might be a useful asset in both innings due to his skills. However, he needs to get past the big competition from West Indies hitter Sherfane Rutherford and India all-rounder Washington Sundar in order to get some game time.

Gujarat Titans have begun IPL 2025 on a losing note against Punjab Kings, but they have won four matches in a row to climb to second in the table.

They lost their previous game against Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets but managed to keep their second place.

