[WATCH] Suryakumar Yadav Checks Abhishek Sharma’s Pockets During MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

Abhishek Sharma’s jaw-dropping innings of 141 off 55 balls against Punjab Kings at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad not only sent records tumbling, it also made sure Sunrisers Hyderabad broke their run of four consecutive defeats.

Soon after reaching his hundred, Abhishek took a small note out of his pocket and flashed it for the cameras. Abhishek had dedicated his hundred for SRH’s fans nicknamed ‘Orange Army’.

Suryakumar Yadav Checks Abhishek Sharma’s Pockets

After the game, Abhishek’s opening partner Travis Head revealed that he had been carrying that note for the last six games and finally the moment arrived for him to put it on display with the hundred.

On Thursday, India’s T20I captain and Mumbai Indians’ star batter Suryakumar Yadav made sure that Abhishek didn’t have another note in his pockets during the clash at Wankhede in a hilarious moment caught on camera.

Abhishek got two massive reprieves in the first over itself on a sticky pitch which had variable bounce. His hard slash off the first ball grazed past the slip fielder’s fingers and ran away to the boundary. Then his dab on the off side fell agonisingly short of the fielder at point.

The left-hander lacked the unbelievable fluency from his previous match, but still managed to hit the ball cleanly many times. He departed for 40 off 28 balls in Hardik Pandya’s bowling which broke SRH’s momentum in the innings.

Heinrich Klaasen’s 37 off 28 balls and Aniket Verma’s 18 not out off 8 balls took SRH to 162/5 in 20 overs.

MI Beat SRH With Ease

Mumbai Indians’ chase was a smooth one, considering the pitch was a tricky one. All their batters contributed in 20s and 30s as they dispatched the target in 18.1 overs.

The conclusion would have been reached in the 18th over itself, but the match dragged on for an extra five deliveries with the dismissals of Pandya and Naman Dhir in Eshan Malinga’s bowling which also included two DRS calls.

With the result, MI got their third win of the season and moved to seventh in the table while SRH stayed at the bottom with two wins and five defeats.

