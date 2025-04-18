Is Glenn Maxwell in PBKS Playing XI Tonight vs RCB in IPL 2025?

So far, he has scored only 41 runs in five innings, with a low average of 8.20.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in a crucial clash, as both teams have won four out of their six matches so far. RCB are just ahead of PBKS on the points table due to a better net run rate. A win here will take either side a step closer to securing a playoff spot.

All eyes will also be on Glenn Maxwell, as it remains to be seen if he will be picked to play against his former team. The all-rounder has struggled with the bat this season and will be hoping for a chance to turn things around.

Maxwell’s Tough Start to IPL 2025

Maxwell had a rough start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, getting out for a golden duck in PBKS’s opening match against Gujarat Titans. So far, he has scored only 41 runs in five innings, with a low average of 8.20.

Maxwell has mostly struggled against spin this season, getting out to slower bowlers in four of his five innings. This is surprising because he was known for playing spin well during his early days with RCB. His poor form has been a worry for some time now, and he even took a break in the middle of last season to refresh himself.

ALSO READ:

RCB Spinners Could Target Maxwell’s Weakness

The PBKS all-rounder has found it tough going in Indian conditions, especially against spin, and RCB will likely keep that in mind when they face him on Friday. They have multiple spin options to challenge him, including Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, and Suyash Sharma. While Livingstone hasn’t bowled to him in the IPL, Krunal has had success, dismissing him three times.

Despite his struggles with the bat, Punjab Kings have continued to back Maxwell. They even dropped Marcus Stoinis in the last match to include Josh Inglis, keeping faith in Maxwell’s all-round value. He has chipped in with the ball, taking four wickets and bowling some useful overs in the powerplay. But questions are now being raised about how long PBKS can rely on just his bowling contributions.

Will PBKS Back Maxwell for the Clash Against RCB?

Maxwell is back at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, a ground he knows well and where he has played well before, with three fifties and a strike rate of over 170. Because of his good record here, he will likely get another chance to play.

PBKS fans will be hoping he can get back in form with the bat. This is one thing the team needs right now because if Maxwell performs, Punjab Kings will become a much stronger side.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.