The Mumbai Indians Gold Mine: Akash Ambani’s Joy at IPL 2025 Auction Justified As Utility Player Fits in MI Playing XI Perfectly

After a slow start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Will Jacks finally redeemed himself against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last night. He churned out an all-round performance at the Wankhede Stadium to keep the momentum for the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The English all-rounder scored 36 runs in 26 deliveries, including three boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 138.46. Further, he snared two wickets for 14 runs in three overs with the ball.

While his batting was encouraging, Jacks’ bowling was particularly impressive, as he ended as his side’s best bowler. He showed how much value he adds to a T20 unit at his peak.

Rewind to the IPL 2025 auction when the Mumbai Indians’ owner, Akash Ambani, was jubilant after getting Will Jacks for INR 5.25 crore. He even went to the RCB owners for a handshake after they decided not to use their Right To Match (RTM) card on Jacks.

How Will Jacks add value to the MI lineup?

Initially, Will Jacks’ acquisition looked like a misfit, for MI already had numerous top-order players in their lineup. Even now, his batting position has been unsettled, for MI have used him in different spots in IPL 2025.

The management used him in three positions: opening, No.3, and No.7. That indicates the team is still unsure about his batting position, but that is also a luxury for MI, for they can use him according to their requirement.

His superior expertise against pace and spin makes him flexible, and Hardik Pandya has indicated that Jacks’ position will remain unsettled. For instance, MI lined up all the in-form batters before Jacks against Delhi Capitals but sent him at No.3 last night.

Will Jacks – more than a part-time spinner

While Will Jacks played a prudent knock with the willow, his bowling in the first innings stood out. He bowled in tight areas and gave nothing to a powerful SRH batting lineup that was unprepared for the deck in this game.

Jacks exploited the surface and showed his brilliance with the ball. And this was not a one-off game; the English all-rounder has done consistently well as a bowler.

Since 2024, Jacks has 25 wickets at 26.92 runs apiece and conceded only 7.09 runs per over in 37 innings. This IPL season, he has snared three wickets and has an economy rate of 7 in three innings.

Earlier this year, he again churned out economical overs while playing for Pretoria Capitals in SA20 2025. He took four wickets and gave only 6.47 runs per over to show he is more than a matchup bowler.

Combining his superior bowling skill sets with his batting value, MI get a complete package player who balances the XI while giving additional batting and bowling options. He might still be a misfit as a batter, but MI can afford it if Jacks continues contributing in both departments.

