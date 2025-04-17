How Mumbai Indians Trapped High-Flying SRH in the Wankhede Net in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians halted the most explosive batting unit in IPL 2025 with a mix of planning, pitch reading, and gutsy bowling.

Ahead of the high-octane clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede, all eyes were on a potential 300-run innings. Dale Steyn had even predicted earlier this season that 300 could be breached in this very game, on April 17, citing the sheer power and approach of SRH and Mumbai Indians batting line-up.

Small prediction.

April 17 we’ll see the first 300 in IPL.



Who knows, I might even be there to see it happen. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 23, 2025

Did Mumbai Indians trick SRH with Wankhede pitch?

But when MI opted to bowl first on their home turf, the drama took a different turn. Wankhede, known for its batting-friendly pitches, had a slightly sluggish surface on offer. The grass cover was deceptive, and MI used it to perfection. SRH, fresh off chasing down 246 against Punjab Kings with Abhishek Sharma’s 141 (55), were suddenly made to look out of rhythm.

From ball one, MI had a clear plan — bowl cutters, take pace off, and never let SRH dictate terms. The move to bring in Will Jacks, a part-timer, paid immediate dividends. His off-spin was deployed early in the powerplay to target SRH’s trio of left-handers — Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Aiden Markram. Head, in particular, struggled to rotate strike, and Abhishek, the destroyer of the last game, couldn’t get going.

But the real blow came when Jasprit Bumrah, who usually holds back his variations for the death, unleashed a full repertoire in the powerplay. Yorkers, slower balls, and short deliveries followed in rhythm — and SRH never recovered from the early squeeze. Bumrah’s spell, delivered with the intensity of a 19th over, sucked the momentum out of the innings before it could even start.

Captain Pat Cummins had encouraged his side earlier in the season to never back down from their aggressive brand, even after two early-season losses. “Don’t overthink this one too much… we’re a 280 team,” he had said. But at Wankhede, they overhit, misread the pitch, and crashed to a sub-par 162.

What stood out was MI’s ability to read the conditions and opposition better. They didn’t rely on the short boundaries or high-scoring potential of the venue. Instead, they adapted — mixing up their pace, choosing the right bowlers for the right match-ups, and controlling the narrative with subtle shifts in fielding and strategy.

So we might still see 300 tonight, it’ll just be both teams together 😂 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 17, 2025

SRH still managed to reach 162 after some hitting down the order from Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma, but it wasn’t quite the kind of total they would have wanted despite the conditions on offer. With dew expected in the second innings, MI will hope to cruise through to the target.

In a season of skyrocketing totals and wild chases, MI reminded everyone that smart cricket still wins games. They still have to win the game, though.

