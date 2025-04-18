RCB vs PBKS Cut Off Time IPL 2025: Can a five over game happen?

The IPL 2025 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings is expected to go ahead as planned, but what happens if the rain interrupts play? Here’s everything you need to know about the RCB vs PBKS cut-off time for the match at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Updated Playing Conditions for RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match After Rain Delay

The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has been reduced to a 14-overs-per-side contest following a rain delay. As per the updated playing conditions for RCB vs PBKS, the powerplay will last for 4 overs, and each team can use up to 5 bowlers—four of whom can bowl a maximum of 3 overs, while one can bowl 2.

🟡 Latest Update:

Punjab Kings opt to bowl first after the toss

Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field first.

According to the revised timings, play will run from 9:45 PM to 10:45 PM for the first innings, followed by a 10-minute break, and the second innings will be played from 10:55 PM to 11:55 PM. Shreyas Iyer, captaining PBKS, confirmed the tactical change, bringing in Marcus Stoinis and Harpreet Brar while choosing to chase on a damp surface, expecting to better assess the pitch conditions.

As per the IPL 2025 regulations, RCB vs PBKS cut off time becomes critical if weather interruptions come into play. The Bengaluru weather forecast for today suggests cloudy skies throughout the evening, though the chances of a downpour are minimal. Still, given the unpredictable nature of April weather in South India, fans are understandably curious about how late a full game can begin.

Updated Playing Conditions for RCB vs PBKS

Total overs per side: 14

Batting powerplay: First 4 overs

Bowling restrictions: Four bowlers can bowl a maximum of 3 overs each One bowler can bowl a maximum of 2 overs

Toss update: Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to field

Match timing: First innings: 9:45 PM – 10:45 PM Innings break: 10:45 PM – 10:55 PM Second innings: 10:55 PM – 11:55 PM



RCB vs PBKS Playing XI

RCB XI (confirmed): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

PBKS XI (confirmed): Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players: Prabhsimran Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Glenn Maxwell, Praveen Dubey

RCB vs PBKS: What is the cut off time for a 5-over game?

According to the IPL playing conditions, a group-stage fixture like RCB vs PBKS can be extended by a maximum of 60 minutes beyond the scheduled finish time. This buffer exists to accommodate delays, especially due to rain or poor light.

Since the toss itself was delayed due to weather and could not happen by 8:30 PM, the 20-over game was ruled out, and overs were deducted accordingly. The cut off time for a 5-over-a-side game is 10:54PM IST.

IPL 2025 Shortened Match Conditions

🕒 Extra Time : Matches can be extended by up to 60 minutes if there’s a delay or interruption.

: Matches can be extended by up to if there’s a delay or interruption. ⏱️ Sequence for Using Extra Time : Use the 60-minute buffer Use time set aside for strategic timeouts Shorten the break between innings (if needed)

: 📉 When Are Overs Cut Down? If a full game can’t fit into the available time (including the extra hour), overs will start being reduced.

🔢 Overs Calculation Rate : Reduced overs are calculated at a pace of 14.11 overs per hour of time left.

: ✅ Minimum Overs Needed : At least 5 overs per side must be played for a result to count.

: 🌧️ Interrupted Games : If rain affects the match, the DLS method will be used to decide the outcome.

: ❌ If Game Can’t Be Finished : If even a 5-over game can’t happen, the match ends with no result and both teams get one point.

:

RCB vs PBKS Weather Forecast Today

As per the latest RCB vs PBKS weather forecast, the skies over Bengaluru will remain partly cloudy, with some local social media chatter hinting at possible light drizzles. The temperature will hover around 28°C, with humidity touching 70%. That makes dew a real factor during the second innings.

The good news is that the rain threat is very low, and the drainage system at M Chinnaswamy Stadium is among the best in the country. So even if there is a short spell of rain, play can resume quickly.

What Happens If It Rains?

If there’s a rain delay, the umpires will first wait for conditions to improve. If play cannot begin by 9:56 PM IST, overs will be deducted accordingly. The cut off time for a five-over match is 10:56 PM IST, and that game must still finish by 12:06 AM IST.

In case the rain interrupts the pre-match procedures and the toss is delayed beyond 9:16 PM, the possibility of a full match vanishes, and the revised playing conditions will kick in.

In the worst-case scenario, if even a five-over game isn’t possible, the match will be called off with both teams sharing a point each. However, going by the forecast, a washout appears highly unlikely.

Will RCB vs PBKS Be Affected by Weather?

While there is some concern about light showers based on local buzz, the Bengaluru weather forecast overall looks clear for the evening. With no reserve day in place for group-stage matches, it’s reassuring that the cut-off system provides ample room for a result to be achieved.

Bengaluru weather hour by hour on April 18: When will RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match start?

We are still awaiting updates after the toss is delayed at the Chinnaswamy stadium. There’s a light drizzle and we are yet to identify when the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will start. But here’s a hourly weather forecast for Bengaluru for today to gauge by yourself about the possible RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match start time.

Light Showers Expected: Intermittent light showers are anticipated during the evening hours, with the highest chance around 7:00 PM IST.​

Intermittent light showers are anticipated during the evening hours, with the highest chance around 7:00 PM IST.​ Humidity and Dew: Humidity levels will remain high, ranging from 64% to 75%, which could lead to dew formation, especially in the later hours.​

Humidity levels will remain high, ranging from 64% to 75%, which could lead to dew formation, especially in the later hours.​ Wind Conditions: Winds will be gentle, varying between 4 to 8 mph, not posing significant challenges.

Time (IST) Temperature Conditions Feels Like Wind Speed Humidity Chance of Rain Rain Amount 7:00 PM 25.6°C Light showers, overcast 26.7°C 6 km/h 64% 27% 0.04″ 8:00 PM 26.1°C Passing showers, overcast 27.2°C 5 km/h 61% 16% 0.01″ 9:00 PM 25.0°C Passing showers, cloudy 26.1°C 4 km/h 66% 14% 0.01″ 10:00 PM 24.4°C Passing showers, mostly cloudy 25.6°C 5 km/h 71% 16% 0.02″ 11:00 PM 23.9°C Passing showers, mostly cloudy 24.4°C 8 km/h 75% 16% 0.02″ 12:00 AM 23.9°C Mostly cloudy 24.4°C 7 km/h 75% 6% —

RCB vs PBKS cut off time is an important detail for fans tracking rain updates, but all signs point to a full game at the Chinnaswamy tonight.

