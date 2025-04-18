RCB vs PBKS Weather Forecast: Will the IPL 2025 Match Today at Chinnaswamy Be a Wash Out?

Some locals have posted on social media platforms that some rain can interrupt the game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium later today. This will be a high-octane clash between two quality sides that have played consistent cricket in the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

RCB vs PBKS Weather Forecast: Will the Weather Affect the Match?

According to the latest weather forecast, clouds will keep hovering throughout the match hours. However, the rain is not predicted, with partly cloudy skies being consistent.

The temperature will be around 28°C and the humidity will be 70%. That means it will feel warmer than 28°C.

The good thing is that the rain threat is almost nil during the evening, and the game should remain uninterrupted. Even if the rain comes, it should be intermittent and light, so it might not affect or stop the match.

Some locals have posted on social media platforms that some rain can interrupt the game. But the overall weather forecast is clear, and we should get a full match.

The drainage system in Bengaluru is terrific, so even if the rain comes, the ground should be ready without much delay once it stops. A no result is unlikely if we go by the weather report and the superior drainage system.

What will the match conditions be in the evening?

Due to a high humidity level, the dew will play a significant role, especially in the second innings. So, the team winning the toss might elect to field first, for the outfield will quicken in the second half.

There might be a ball change again due to slippery conditions. Since both sides have big hitters, the game will be high-scoring, but the spinners have had some assistance in the previous two games.

Since gripping the ball will be arduous due to dewy conditions, spinners in the first innings will have an advantage. Batting will be easier in the second innings, which is a significant reason to select fielding first.

With overcast conditions, the pacers will get some swing early in the innings with the new ball. This was a general trend in the previous games at this venue this season.

RCB vs PBKS Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Yash Thakur

