RCB Slip In IPL 2025 Points Table Position After PBKS Loss, Top Two Hopes for Playoffs Take a Hit

Analysing where RCB stand in the points table after PBKS loss

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a setback in the IPL 2025 season after a loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 18. In a rain-shortened encounter, RCB could only manage 95/9 in 14 overs, a total which PBKS chased down with five wickets and nearly two overs to spare to hand RCB a defeat. This result has caused RCB to slip in the IPL 2025 points table standings and has dented their ambitions of a top-two finish.

Fans are now anxiously checking where RCB stand in the points table and wondering about the team’s playoff prospects. Here we are analysing RCB’s current points table position, the impact on their top two hopes, and RCB’s qualification scenarios for the playoffs.

RCB Points Table Position After PBKS Loss

Heading into the match against PBKS, RCB were near the top of the table with 8 points (4 wins and 2 losses in 6 matches). They were tied on points with PBKS and two other teams, all chasing table-toppers Delhi Capitals. However, the loss to Punjab means RCB gained no points and remain stuck at 8 points from 7 matches. RCB IPL 2025 points table position has now slipped to fourth place, as PBKS’s win lifted them to 10 points and into the top two.

The latest IPL 2025 points table as of April 18 is as follows:

RCB Slip in IPL 2025 Points Table

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Delhi Capitals 6 5 1 0 0 10 +0.744 Punjab Kings 7 5 2 0 0 10 +0.308 Gujarat Titans 6 4 2 0 0 8 +1.081 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.446 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.086 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 4 0 0 6 +0.547 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 0 0 6 +0.239 Rajasthan Royals 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.714 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.217 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.276

RCB’s net run rate, which was +0.672 before this match, has dipped to +0.446. The positive for RCB is that their NRR still remains higher than most of their direct competitors, giving them an edge in close races.

RCB Top Two Hopes for Playoffs Take a Hit

One of RCB’s primary goals this season has been to finish in the top two, which offers the benefit of two shots at reaching the final. However, with this defeat, RCB’s top two hopes have taken a hit. They now trail both Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings on the table and may soon be overtaken by LSG too if they aren’t careful.

Can RCB finish in the top two? Mathematically, yes — but the road has become much steeper. With seven matches remaining, RCB will likely need at least five or six wins to challenge for a top-two position. Dropping further points, especially against fellow playoff contenders, could close that door entirely.

RCB Playoffs Qualification Scenarios

Despite the loss, RCB’s playoff chances remain strong. Teams typically require 14 to 16 points to secure a playoff spot. With 8 points from 7 games, RCB must win at least 3 to 4 of their remaining 7 matches to stay in contention.

Key Factors:

Minimum Wins Needed : 3–4 wins from here would give RCB a good chance of qualifying.



: 3–4 wins from here would give RCB a good chance of qualifying. Head-to-Head Fixtures : Matches against PBKS, LSG, and DC will be critical in determining RCB’s standing.



: Matches against PBKS, LSG, and DC will be critical in determining RCB’s standing. Net Run Rate : RCB currently have a better NRR than most mid-table teams — maintaining this will be vital.



: RCB currently have a better NRR than most mid-table teams — maintaining this will be vital. No More Slip-Ups: Games against lower-ranked teams like RR, SRH, and CSK must be treated as must-wins.



Can RCB still qualify? Yes — but consistency will be key in the second half of the season.

RCB Points Table position: Comparison with Other Playoff Contenders

Delhi Capitals are leading the table and look on course to finish in the top two.



are leading the table and look on course to finish in the top two. PBKS have gained a huge advantage with this win vs RCB and could lock up one of the top spots with a few more victories.



have gained a huge advantage with this win vs RCB and could lock up one of the top spots with a few more victories. Gujarat Titans are level with RCB on points but have a match in hand and a superior NRR.



are level with RCB on points but have a match in hand and a superior NRR. Lucknow Super Giants are level on points with RCB and will face them in a crucial clash on May 9 although the scenarios would have changed significantly by then.



are level on points with RCB and will face them in a crucial clash on May 9 although the scenarios would have changed significantly by then. Mumbai Indians and KKR are just two points behind RCB and could become threats with a couple of wins if RCB continue to struggle at home.



RCB Upcoming Fixtures and What They Mean

April 20 – PBKS vs RCB (away): Chance to immediately bounce back and draw level with PBKS on points.



– PBKS vs RCB (away): Chance to immediately bounce back and draw level with PBKS on points. April 24 – RCB vs RR (home): A must-win game against a struggling RR side.



– RCB vs RR (home): A must-win game against a struggling RR side. April 27 – DC vs RCB (away): A tough clash against table-toppers, but a potential statement win.



– DC vs RCB (away): A tough clash against table-toppers, but a potential statement win. May 3 – RCB vs CSK (home): CSK have been inconsistent, and RCB must capitalise.



– RCB vs CSK (home): CSK have been inconsistent, and RCB must capitalise. May 9 – LSG vs RCB (away): A direct battle that could define fourth place.



– LSG vs RCB (away): A direct battle that could define fourth place. May 13 – RCB vs SRH (home): Another must-win game against a bottom-half team.



– RCB vs SRH (home): Another must-win game against a bottom-half team. May 17 – RCB vs KKR (home): The final league match, potentially a virtual knockout.



RCB Are Still in the Race for Playoffs, but No Room for Error

RCB’s slip in the IPL 2025 points table after the loss to Punjab Kings is a wake-up call. They remain well-positioned in the top four, but with several teams breathing down their neck, the playoff race is tightening.

The team needs to quickly address their home form, bounce back in the upcoming fixtures, and avoid further setbacks. Will they drop a non-performing Liam Livingstone? Will Swapnil Singh get a go in the second half of the season with more turning wickets?

The big question now though is: will RCB qualify for the playoffs? If they win at least three or four of their remaining games and maintain a strong net run rate, the answer should be yes. But as far as their top-two ambition goes, they’ll need a near-flawless second half to get back into that conversation.

In the coming weeks, fans will keep asking: where are RCB in the points table, can RCB still qualify, and will RCB finish in top two? The team still has control over its destiny. The next few matches will decide whether RCB rise or fade as IPL 2025 heads into its decisive phase.

