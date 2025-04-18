RCB Slip In IPL 2025 Points Table Position After PBKS Loss, Top Two Hopes for Playoffs Take a Hit

Analysing where RCB stand in the points table after PBKS loss
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a setback in the IPL 2025 season after a loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 18. In a rain-shortened encounter, RCB could only manage 95/9 in 14 overs, a total which PBKS chased down with five wickets and nearly two overs to spare to hand RCB a defeat. This result has caused RCB to slip in the IPL 2025 points table standings and has dented their ambitions of a top-two finish.
Fans are now anxiously checking where RCB stand in the points table and wondering about the team’s playoff prospects. Here we are analysing RCB’s current points table position, the impact on their top two hopes, and RCB’s qualification scenarios for the playoffs.
Heading into the match against PBKS, RCB were near the top of the table with 8 points (4 wins and 2 losses in 6 matches). They were tied on points with PBKS and two other teams, all chasing table-toppers Delhi Capitals. However, the loss to Punjab means RCB gained no points and remain stuck at 8 points from 7 matches. RCB IPL 2025 points table position has now slipped to fourth place, as PBKS’s win lifted them to 10 points and into the top two.
The latest IPL 2025 points table as of April 18 is as follows:
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|+0.744
|Punjab Kings
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|+0.308
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|+1.081
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|+0.446
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|+0.086
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|+0.547
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|+0.239
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|-0.714
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|-1.217
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|-1.276
RCB’s net run rate, which was +0.672 before this match, has dipped to +0.446. The positive for RCB is that their NRR still remains higher than most of their direct competitors, giving them an edge in close races.
One of RCB’s primary goals this season has been to finish in the top two, which offers the benefit of two shots at reaching the final. However, with this defeat, RCB’s top two hopes have taken a hit. They now trail both Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings on the table and may soon be overtaken by LSG too if they aren’t careful.
Can RCB finish in the top two? Mathematically, yes — but the road has become much steeper. With seven matches remaining, RCB will likely need at least five or six wins to challenge for a top-two position. Dropping further points, especially against fellow playoff contenders, could close that door entirely.
Despite the loss, RCB’s playoff chances remain strong. Teams typically require 14 to 16 points to secure a playoff spot. With 8 points from 7 games, RCB must win at least 3 to 4 of their remaining 7 matches to stay in contention.
Can RCB still qualify? Yes — but consistency will be key in the second half of the season.
RCB’s slip in the IPL 2025 points table after the loss to Punjab Kings is a wake-up call. They remain well-positioned in the top four, but with several teams breathing down their neck, the playoff race is tightening.
The team needs to quickly address their home form, bounce back in the upcoming fixtures, and avoid further setbacks. Will they drop a non-performing Liam Livingstone? Will Swapnil Singh get a go in the second half of the season with more turning wickets?
The big question now though is: will RCB qualify for the playoffs? If they win at least three or four of their remaining games and maintain a strong net run rate, the answer should be yes. But as far as their top-two ambition goes, they’ll need a near-flawless second half to get back into that conversation.
In the coming weeks, fans will keep asking: where are RCB in the points table, can RCB still qualify, and will RCB finish in top two? The team still has control over its destiny. The next few matches will decide whether RCB rise or fade as IPL 2025 heads into its decisive phase.
