Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have roped in South African star Dewald Brevis for the injured Gurjapneet Singh in IPL 2025.
Last updated: April 18, 2025

CSK Sign Former Mumbai Indians Star as a Replacement Player for IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Previously, he was with the Mumbai Indians (MI), playing ten matches across three seasons.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made a big signing midway through the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, roping in prodigy Dewald Brevis. He replaces Gurjapneet Singh, who is out of the tournament due to an injury.

Brevis has been touted as the next big thing in world cricket and has shown encouraging signs from the start. There was a significant dip in his form after a terrific U-19 World Cup, but he has regained his best self and has been sensational in the last few months.

While playing for MI Cape Town, he enjoyed a brilliant SA20 2025, accumulating 291 runs at an average of 48.50 and a 184.17 strike rate in ten innings. Then he continued his tremendous form in the local competitions, scoring runs across formats for the Titans.

Recently, he was the second-leading run-getter in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One, with 398 runs at an average of 66.33 and a strike rate of 156.07, including three fifties and a century, in seven innings. Brevis was also the second-highest run-scorer in the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1, 2024/25, scoring 573 runs at an average of 47.75, comprising two fifties and as many centuries.

Why did Chennai Super Kings sign Dewald Brevis?

One key reason to include Dewald Brevis in the setup is CSK’s abysmal middle order, lacking consistency and intent. Their middle order (3-7) has the worst average (24.29) and strike rate (124.47) in IPL 2025, prompting them to bring in someone more dynamic with the bat.

Brevis found ample success in the middle order in SA20 2025, batting at different positions from No.3 to 7 and scoring runs everywhere. Most surfaces in the tournament were similar to what he will get in Chennai and a few other venues in the IPL: slow and low.

However, Brevis showed his superior skill set to score consistently without compromising the scoring rate on tacky wickets, living up to his reputation. CSK must use his terrific form and slot him in the XI immediately after he joins the squad, especially after the middle order has shown no improvement.

Previously, he was with the Mumbai Indians (MI), playing ten matches across three seasons between 2022 and 2024. Unfortunately, he didn’t get many opportunities to showcase his talent and hopes to get a long rope in the CSK setup.

