‘Rain Please Come Back’ – RCB Fans Furious as Virat Kohli Falls for 1 Off Arshdeep Singh in Rain-Curtailed IPL 2025 Game

It was Arshdeep's second wicket after Phil Salt.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was rain-curtailed to 14 overs. Put to bat first, RCB lost their openers quickly. After Phil Salt, Virat Kohli was removed by Arshdeep Singh for just one run after facing three balls.

How was Virat Kohli Dismissed by Arshdeep Singh?

Kohli had to walk after mistiming a pull shot off Arshdeep Singh’s bowling. The ball went high up in the air before finding Marco Jansen at mid-on, who didn’t mess up despite the wet outfield and the loudest crowd in the stands.

However, if the match was abandoned, both teams would’ve shared two points. Though upsetting either way, fans burst on social media to share that they’d rather have no game than watch Kohli and Co. derail at their home venue.

Notably, in 2016, Kohli scored a phenomenal century of 113 against the same opponent at the same venue while enduring seven stitches on the webbing of his right hand. It also happened to be a rain-curtailed match, which RCB won by 82 runs. Fans drew parallels from the same game; however, they were saddened by Kohli’s unfortunate dismissal.

Let’s look at the reactions on X, formerly Twitter.

#RCBvPBKS rain please come back again😭😭😭😭😭or else we gonna lose this match — Ramya (@Ramya4599) April 18, 2025

If you are RCB fan, then this is the worst possible start for them.



Kohli failing in a rain curtailed game means we're in trouble — arfan (@Im__Arfan) April 18, 2025

Virat Kohli bhai ki batting dekhne ke liye TV khola tha #RCBvsPBKS #RCBvPBKS pic.twitter.com/CcUO2jCzVo — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) April 18, 2025

