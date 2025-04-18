News
Last updated: April 18, 2025

‘Rain Please Come Back’ – RCB Fans Furious as Virat Kohli Falls for 1 Off Arshdeep Singh in Rain-Curtailed IPL 2025 Game

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

It was Arshdeep's second wicket after Phil Salt.

Virat Kohli Arshdeep Singh RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was rain-curtailed to 14 overs. Put to bat first, RCB lost their openers quickly. After Phil Salt, Virat Kohli was removed by Arshdeep Singh for just one run after facing three balls.

ALSO READ: Will RCB Finish in the Top Two of IPL 2025 Points Table

How was Virat Kohli Dismissed by Arshdeep Singh?

Kohli had to walk after mistiming a pull shot off Arshdeep Singh’s bowling. The ball went high up in the air before finding Marco Jansen at mid-on, who didn’t mess up despite the wet outfield and the loudest crowd in the stands.

However, if the match was abandoned, both teams would’ve shared two points. Though upsetting either way, fans burst on social media to share that they’d rather have no game than watch Kohli and Co. derail at their home venue.

Notably, in 2016, Kohli scored a phenomenal century of 113 against the same opponent at the same venue while enduring seven stitches on the webbing of his right hand. It also happened to be a rain-curtailed match, which RCB won by 82 runs. Fans drew parallels from the same game; however, they were saddened by Kohli’s unfortunate dismissal.

Let’s look at the reactions on X, formerly Twitter.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

