KL Rahul Scripts History During GT vs DC IPL 2025 Clash, Becomes Fastest Indian To Achieve the Feat
Last updated: April 19, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul scripted a major milestone during the ongoing clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

During the third over of the match bowled by Mohammed Siraj, Rahul deposited a maximum down the ground which hit the sight screen. With that hit, Rahul scripted history by becoming the fastest India to reach the milestone of 200 sixes.

In the process, KL Rahul also went past Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson, who held the record for a long time. Furthermore, he is only the sixth Indian to complete 200 sixes. Overall, Universe Boss Chris Gayle still holds the record for most sixes in IPL (357).

Rahul eventually managed 28 (14), which included four boundaries and a maximum, striking at a fiery rate of 200.

KL Rahul gives Delhi Capitals fiery start against the Gujarat Titans

Speaking about the GT vs DC clash, it’s a top-of-the-table fixture with the Axar Patel-led side currently leading the IPL 2025 points tally. DC so far have managed 10 points with five points from six games.

GT on the other hand are placed third with eight points after picking up four wins in six games.

Put to bat first, Delhi got off to a good start with Abhishek Porel (18 off 9), KL Rahul (28 off 14) and Karun Nair (31 off 18) playing quickfire cameos.

At the time of writing this report, the DC scoreboard reads 153 for 4 in 15.4 overs with Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma currently batting in the middle.

