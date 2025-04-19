News
Kagiso Rabada featured in the first two games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 but returned home for personal reasons.
Last updated: April 19, 2025

Will Kagiso Rabada Return for GT vs DC IPL 2025 Match Today? Update From GT Camp on Proteas Pacer

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) at their home ground in the first game of Saturday (April 19). GT have been one of the most consistent sides in the tournament, winning four of their six matches.

They sit in the third position on the points table with eight points. A win in this game will put them at the top since their net run rate is better than Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Will Kagiso Rabada play against DC today?

Kagiso Rabada featured in the first two games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 but returned home for personal reasons. Since then, he has missed four games and might continue missing the upcoming few games.

GT’s assistant coach Aashish Kapoor has provided a crucial update on Rabada’s availability. He exclaimed that the team doesn’t know when the South African pacer will return.

“We are just waiting for him. He might return. He’s got some family, personal problems, for which he’s gone. Once he’s sorted out with that, if it’s sorted out in time, he will be back. But we don’t know when. We are just waiting, as everyone is.”

This confirms Rabada won’t be available for the home game against Delhi Capitals. However, GT hope to get his services later when the tournament reaches its business end.

GT might include Arshad Khan for the DC game in Rabada’s absence

In Rabada’s absence, the Gujarat Titans might play Arshad Khan, who did reasonably well in the two overs he bowled in the previous game. He is a left-arm pacer who brings variety to the bowling attack and has progressed well this season.

He might get some early movement. That will help GT bolster their powerplay bowling while using Prasidh Krishna as an enforcer in the middle overs.

GT have an option to include Gerald Coetzee, but the team has shown more liking towards Indian speedsters in the first half of the tournament. Given that Ishant Sharma and Kulwant Khejroliya were unimpressive, GT might persist with Arshad Khan against DC.

Likely Gujarat Titans Playing XI vs DC

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

