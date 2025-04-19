News
Faf du Plessis has missed the last two games for Delhi Capitals (DC) due to an injury he sustained against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Last updated: April 19, 2025

Will Faf Du Plessis Play the GT vs DC IPL 2025 Match Today?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Faf du Plessis has missed the last two games for Delhi Capitals due to an injury.

Faf du Plessis has missed the last two games for Delhi Capitals (DC) due to an injury he sustained against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Delhi Capitals (DC) are on a roll in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, winning five of their first six matches. They sit at the top of the points table with as many as ten points.

DC have played quality cricket and found ways to make a comeback from arduous conditions, as visible in their last fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). They looked down and out at one stage, but superb bowling in the death overs scripted their comeback, and the team later registered a win in the super over.

They will now face another consistent team, the Gujarat Titans (GT). This will be one of their toughest assignments, for GT have a formidable squad and will have a home advantage.

ALSO READ:

Will Faf du Plessis play against GT today?

Faf du Plessis has missed the last two games for Delhi Capitals due to an injury. Earlier, he didn’t play against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) due to a groin injury.

Following the previous game, Axar Patel exclaimed that Faf was slotted to miss three games in IPL 2025. However, he was hopeful of his return in this fixture against the Gujarat Titans, but the physio will take a final call.

“I had been told that he wouldn’t be able to play three matches – that’s the time he needs to recover – and two matches are done. Maybe he will play the Gujarat game. But the physio has to confirm how his rehab has been going.”

While attempting a catch against RCB, Faf sustained an injury and had to walk off the field midway through the innings. He later came to bat but couldn’t make a substantial score.

While it’s uncertain whether Faf will return, DC must not rush him. They have been doing well, so no point forcing him to play with an injury.

Jake Fraser-McGurk to keep his place in Faf’s absence

If Faf du Plessis isn’t fit enough to feature against the Gujarat Titans, Jake Fraser-McGurk might continue in the XI despite several low scores. He has been a complete flop show in IPL 2025, failing to get starts as an opener.

He has five single-digit scores in six innings, and teams have figured out how to stop him. Further, the tracks haven’t been completely flat for him to play across the line, resulting in early dismissals.

However, he gets an extended run since Faf is not fit enough to play. Once Faf returns, McGurk might have to warm the bench, given that other batters have performed exceptionally well.

Likely Delhi Capitals Playing XI vs GT

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

