Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, Delhi Capitals Star Tristan Stubbs Idolises This India Star Batter

Delhi Capitals (DC) and South Africa star Tristan Stubbs has been a revelation in the DC outfit last season, leading the franchise to subsequently retain him for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Recently, Tristan’s father Christopher Stubbs revealed the name of the batter his son idolises. Interestingly, it was not the heavyweight names one would expect to hear like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Christopher revealed while speaking to TOI in an exclusive chat, “He always loved KL Rahul. He [Tristan] would just say, ‘If I could bat like that, he’s the best batsman I’ve ever seen.’ He used to love watching him.”

Recently, Stubbs helped DC seal a thrilling Super Over against the Rajasthan Royals with KL Rahul at the opposite end. Following the win, Stubbs credited Rahul as well saying,

“KL told me to take your time, this is all about handling pressure.”

The words of assurance certainly helped Stubbs, who picked up Sandeep Sharma’s slower bouncer and muscled it over deep mid-wicket.

Tristan Stubbs form in IPL 2025

Tristan Stubbs, so far in IPL 2025, has played six games, amassing 152 runs with an impressive average of 76 and a solid strike rate of 163.44

Last season, the Proteas had slammed 378 runs in 14 games at an average of 54.0 and a fiery strike rate of 190.

Speaking about his team Delhi Capitals, the Axar Patel-led side have made an impressive start to the IPL 2025 season and currently the table toppers with ten points from six games and just a solitary loss.

