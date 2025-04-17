‘Someone Had To Take the Fall’: India Mourn After Reports of India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar’s Sacking Emerges

Nayar was hired only last year.

Earlier today, news broke out that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to sack a few members of the coaching staff.

The names included assistant coach Abhishek Nayar alongside fielding coach T Dilip and trainer Soham.

The news of Nayar, especially, who was hired only last year, came as shocking as India are set to embark on a long five-Test tour of England in June after the culmination of IPL 2025.

Furthermore, recently players like KL Rahul have come out and credited Nayar for helping him improve his T20 batting, which has reflected in the ongoing IPL 2025 so far.

It can only be presumed that the losses against New Zealand at home and then at the hands of the Aussie in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) might have played a part in the decision.

However, the Indian cricket team fans feel that Abhishek Nayar has been prematurely sacked and they took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their views.

Let’s check some of the reactions below.

Abhishek Nayar getting removed after a few Indian batters openly praised and credited him for helping them out. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 17, 2025

When India didn't go past the semis in 2019 World Cup, Sanjay Bangar was the one shown the door or I would say was made the scape goat.



Now India has had a rough patch in red ball cricket, so Abhishek Nayar has been treated in the same manner.



Someone who players have openly… — Spandan Roy (@talksports45) April 17, 2025

Abhishek Nayar who was clearly helping many, as many players spoke in their interviews, has been sacked by BCCI for BGT performance. What a joke — A✨🎭 (@CaughtAtGully) April 17, 2025

Well, someone had to take the fall. The coach and captain were big names, so Abhishek Nayar was made the scapegoat. — Varun Giri (@Varungiri0) April 17, 2025

Gambhir saw Shreyas, KL and NKR crediting Nayar for their improvement so he’s getting him removed. https://t.co/8L4ROHYUlZ — Rama (@HatwreckOP) April 17, 2025

To protect ass of one political appointment Gautam Gambhir with zero prior experience, BCCI has fired a very capable coach in Abhishek Nayar.



Although T Dilip's time was up given the level of fielding that Team India is displaying. https://t.co/E1TWjdP10m — Vinay (@Obeseuss) April 17, 2025

Just Because Everyone Crediting Abhishek Nayar, They Might have fired him…🥴

Coz some people don't like the limelight of others. — Manoj kumar.M (@mano442tweet) April 17, 2025

Abhishek Nayar lol. Scapegoat. He would be more than happy to go back to KKR and continue his work with talents and keep developing. https://t.co/ZvnHU3NFor — 🇮🇳 (@sportsdeeps) April 17, 2025

What has Ryan ten Doeschate done that Abhishek Nayar hasn't, btw? 🤔 https://t.co/NkZ4hNyO8O — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) April 17, 2025

Abhishek Nayar is scapegoat



Real problem is captain, what he had done in BGT?? On field calls are taken by captain not coach https://t.co/W9pw89Y5FW — #Retired_RR_Fan (@1eight_18) April 17, 2025

ALSO READ:

Who will replace Abhishek Nayar?

Meanwhile, after the BGT, the Indian Board have also onboarded Sitanshu Kotak as the specialist batting coach of the side, who will in a way replace Nayar.

The BCCI however, might not seek a replacement for T Dilip with Ryan ten Doeschate expected to look after the duties. South Africa’s Adrian Le Roux will replace Soham as a trainer in the Indian team.

Also, the BCCI Central Contract is also set to be announced soon in the coming days and are expected to see some big changes.

