'Someone Had To Take the Fall': India Mourn After Reports of India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar's Sacking Emerges
news
Last updated: April 17, 2025

‘Someone Had To Take the Fall’: India Mourn After Reports of India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar’s Sacking Emerges

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Nayar was hired only last year.

‘Someone Had To Take the Fall’: India Mourn After Reports of India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar’s Sacking Emerges

Earlier today, news broke out that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to sack a few members of the coaching staff.

The names included assistant coach Abhishek Nayar alongside fielding coach T Dilip and trainer Soham.

The news of Nayar, especially, who was hired only last year, came as shocking as India are set to embark on a long five-Test tour of England in June after the culmination of IPL 2025.

Furthermore, recently players like KL Rahul have come out and credited Nayar for helping him improve his T20 batting, which has reflected in the ongoing IPL 2025 so far.

It can only be presumed that the losses against New Zealand at home and then at the hands of the Aussie in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) might have played a part in the decision.

However, the Indian cricket team fans feel that Abhishek Nayar has been prematurely sacked and they took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their views.

Let’s check some of the reactions below.

ALSO READ:

Who will replace Abhishek Nayar?

Meanwhile, after the BGT, the Indian Board have also onboarded Sitanshu Kotak as the specialist batting coach of the side, who will in a way replace Nayar.  

The BCCI however, might not seek a replacement for T Dilip with Ryan ten Doeschate expected to look after the duties. South Africa’s Adrian Le Roux will replace Soham as a trainer in the Indian team.

Also, the BCCI Central Contract is also set to be announced soon in the coming days and are expected to see some big changes.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Abhishek Nayar
BCCI
T Dilip

