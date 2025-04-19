Why is Jake Fraser-McGurk Not Included in Delhi Capitals Playing XI against Gujarat Titans for IPL 2025 Clash?

The out-of-form batter has made 55 runs in seven games.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. At the coin toss, GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field first. DC skipper Axar Patel confirmed that Jake Fraser-McGurk will not be playing this Saturday afternoon clash.

Why is Jake Fraser-McGurk not playing in GT vs DC clash?

Axar said, “Jack is not playing.”

The decision from the DC camp must’ve come after JFM’s awful form in the IPL 2025 so far. In seven matches, he has returned with 55 runs. He surpassed the double digits just once, scoring 38 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The top-order batter has been dismissed on a duck twice so far.

In place of Jake Fraser-McGurk, DC may use their Impact Player substitute options from Donovan Ferreira or Dushmantha Chameera. Meanwhile, Abishek Porel and Karun Nair will be opening the DC innings.

ALSO READ:

Playing XI and Impact Player Subs for GT vs DC

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma.

Impact Subs: Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar, Karim Janat.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Subs: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.