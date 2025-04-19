News
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 19, 2025

RCB Trolled After Horror Batting Collapse vs PBKS in IPL 2025 Renders Promotional Ad on Social Media Redundant

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

They lost the match by five wickets.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were brutally trolled by the netizens after their batting collapse against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Rajat Patidar and Co. failed to cross 100 runs during the rain-hit 14 overs per side contest.

They managed to put only 95/9 on the scoreboard courtesy of a blistering half-century from Tim David. While all other RCB batters struggled to get going, he notched up a 26-ball-50 at a blazing strike rate of 192.30. The hosts lost the game by five wickets.

RCB gets trolled again

A social media account named “Out Of Context Cricket” took a dig at the RCB batters. RCB, in collaboration with Big Basket, shared an advertisement ahead of last night’s game, announcing that Big Basket would offer free delivery each time the team scores over 100 runs during the IPL 2025 season.

“RCB jokes write themselves”, read the caption.

ALSO READ:

RCB’s third consecutive loss at home

The IPL 2025 clash between the RCB and PBKS last night was cut short to 14 overs a side after more than two hours of rain delay. Shreyas Iyer elected PBKS to bat first after winning the toss at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Apart from skipper Patidar and Australia all-rounder David, no other batter was able to score in double digits.

Interestingly, the former RCBian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed captain Patidar after his 18-ball-23. Late fireworks from David saw the team put up 95/9 on the scoreboard in 14 overs.

The PBKS easily chased the low target despite losing a few wickets in the middle. The pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped three and two wickets, respectively. However, the PBKS youngster Nehal Wadhera took his team over the line with his 33-run knock off 19 balls.

With this win, the Kings jumped two spots to claim second place on the IPL 2025 points table. On the other hand, the Royal Challengers dropped down a berth to fourth spot after their third consecutive loss at home. The two teams will face each other again in Mullanpur tomorrow.

IPL 2025
RCB
RCB vs PBKS
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

