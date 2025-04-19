RR vs LSG Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Today IPL 2025 Match

RR could make a change to their playing eleven

Match No. 36 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals are coming off a close loss to Delhi Capitals in the Super Over. They have managed to win only two out of their seven matches so far.

Lucknow Super Giants also lost their last match against Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. They have won four matches and lost three out of the seven they have played.

RR vs LSG Playing 11 Today

RR could make a change to their playing eleven, while LSG are expected to go with the same team.

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals made a change in their last match by bringing in Tushar Deshpande in place of Kumar Kartikeya, but the move didn’t work as expected. So, they might bring Kartikeya back into the playing eleven for this game. Also, Sanju Samson had to retire hurt in the last match, and it is still not confirmed whether he will be fit to play in the upcoming game.

RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Players: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore

ALSO READ: RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

RR Batting Order:

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson No.3: Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag Middle-order: Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey (likely impact player)

Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey (likely impact player) Lower-order: Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs LSG

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11

Mayank Yadav has rejoined the Super Giants squad, but it is still uncertain whether he will be cleared to play against the Royals.

LSG XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi

Impact Players: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh

ALSO READ: RR vs LSG Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

LSG Batting Order:

Openers: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh No.3: Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran Middle-order: Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad

Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad Lower-order: Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi (likely impact player)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.